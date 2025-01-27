Half of Jews have considered leaving Britain in last two years because of anti-Semitism, survey finds

Dominic Penna
·4 min read
A protestor holds a sign during a march against anti-Semitism
There has been an exponential rise in anti-Semitism in Britain since the October 7 attacks - Alishia Abodunde/Getty

Half of the Jews in Britain have considered leaving the country in the past two years because of anti-Semitism, a survey has found.

Polling by the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism (CAA) on Holocaust Memorial Day revealed the extent of the fear felt in recent years by British Jews.

Anti-Semitic incidents in Britain have reached a record high following the October 7 attacks and subsequent Israel-Hamas war.

The study analysed 4,078 responses from British Jews, who were surveyed last June and contacted primarily through Jewish networks and religious bodies.

It found that 50 per cent agreed with the statement: “In the past two years I have considered leaving Britain due to anti-Semitism.” This was up from 48 per cent in November 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only a third (34 per cent) said they believe that Jews have a long-term future in the UK amid safety fears in the wake of the October 7 attacks.

The Metropolitan Police has come under fire over its perceived failures to tackle anti-Semitic chants on pro-Palestinian marches, while anti-Semitic abuse in British universities has reached record levels.

A majority of British Jews (58 per cent) said they hid their religion in fear of discrimination.

Eighty-five per cent of those surveyed were dissatisfied with Sir Sadiq Khan, Labour’s Mayor of London whose response to weekly pro-Gaza marches drew heavy criticism.

Sir Sadiq has sought to reassure Jews in the capital that they are safe but has been embroiled in a number of scandals relating to his response to the demonstrations.

He was criticised in May after suggesting there must be equally strong criticism of the actions of Hamas and Israel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The previous month, Sir Sadiq had apologised after accusing the Chief Rabbi of singling him out for criticism over his stance on Israel because he is a Muslim.

Ninety-two per cent said the BBC’s coverage of matters of Jewish interest was unfavourable. The corporation has repeatedly insisted its reporting of the Israel-Gaza conflict is “impartial”.

Danny Cohen, a former director of the BBC, accused the broadcaster of making “false and damaging claims” about Israel’s conduct in the war in a report published in September.

A CAA spokesman said: “As we reflect today on historic anti-Semitism, as a society we also have to ask ourselves: why are we doing so little about anti-Semitism right here, right now?

Protestors take part in a march against anti-Semitism in London
Many British Jews have considered fleeing the country - Alishia Abodunde/Getty

“We need more arrests, prosecutions, serious sentences and a ban on the anti-Israel marches. From politics to the BBC to universities, the Jewish community sees betrayal across our civil and cultural institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The cumulative result is that less than half of British Jews feel welcome in the UK. Anti-Semitism has become our nation’s great shame, and time is running out.”

It came as a study found that nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of Britons believe Holocaust denial is common in the UK today.

A survey of 1,000 adults by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany also found 23 per cent of respondents had encountered distortion or denial online.

Denial or distortion in this case includes any attempt to negate the facts surrounding the persecution of Jews during the Second World War.

This could take the form of stating that the Holocaust, which claimed the lives of six million Jews and millions of others, was invented or exaggerated.

Holocaust denial has been steadily growing across the world amid the increasing influence of social media and its lack of infrastructure to combat the spread of misinformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of those who had seen Holocaust denial online, 42 per cent said they had seen it on X, 37 per cent on Facebook and 30 per cent on YouTube.

X and its owner Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, have been at the centre of several controversies about the spread of false information online.

The tech billionaire was stung multiple times for sharing fake news following the Southport riots, including a false Telegraph headline about planned internment camps on the Falkland Islands.

Mr Musk last week faced intense scrutiny for a salute made at Donald Trump’s inauguration, which many critics likened to a fascist salute. He responded by accusing them of “dirty tricks”.

Latest Stories

  • Trump Zeroes in on Country to Dump Migrants From All Over

    President Donald Trump seems to have finally found a country that won’t rebuff his plan to send it hordes of undocumented immigrants who don’t hail from that nation. The Trump administration is working on a plan with El Salvador that would allow the Latin American country to accept immigrants from the U.S. even if they are not El Salvadorian, according to CBS News. The plan would designate El Salvador as a “Safe Third Country” as part of the agreement, pushing the migrants to seek asylum there i

  • ‘Look in the Mirror’: New Catholic JD Vance Lectures Church Leaders on Faith

    Vice President JD Vance lectured a group of Catholic bishops on their approach to religious practice during an interview Sunday, lashing out at them for criticizing the White House’s approach to immigration. Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan pressed Vance, a Catholic convert, over the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' condemnation of President Donald Trump’s various immigration-related executive orders. The group said on Wednesday Trump’s orders, some of which allow the government to

  • Trump discusses Canada during flight on Air Force One

    Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump made some of his most extensive comments about his recent suggestions that Canada could become part of the U.S.

  • Bill Gates Rips Into Elon Musk for His Right-Wing Pivot: ‘Insane S***’

    Microsoft founder Bill Gates weighed in on his fellow billionaire Elon Musk’s international political ambitions—twice calling the Tesla and SpaceX owner’s support for far-right movements abroad “insane.” The billionaire spent the weekend giving interviews for his upcoming memoir Source Code: My Beginnings, which hits bookstores in February. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Gates was uncharacteristically candid with his opinions on Musk’s recent efforts to influence politics in the UK a

  • Trump directs US government to override California water policies if necessary

    WASHINGTON -U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the federal government to override the state of California's water-management practices to bolster firefighting efforts. The executive order comes two days after Trump visited the Los Angeles region, which has been devastated by a series of wildfires. Trump has falsely claimed that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials refused to provide water from the northern part of the state to fight the fires.

  • 5 Countries the US Imports Most From — and How That Could Change With Trump’s Tariff Plan

    As of the latest published news, President Donald Trump still plans to tax imports coming in from the largest providers of goods to the United States. There are many problems with this tariff plan,...

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • U.K. Magazine Expertly Trolls Donald Trump With Front Page ‘Apology’ For The Ages

    Private Eye apologized “unreservedly” for its previous critical coverage of the president. But then came an utterly brutal twist.

  • US, Colombia reach deal on deportations; tariffs, sanctions put on hold

    WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -The U.S. and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war on Sunday after the White House said the South American nation had agreed to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants. U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened tariffs and sanctions on Colombia to punish it for earlier refusing to accept military flights carrying deportees as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown. But in a statement late on Sunday, the White House said Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants after all and Washington would not impose its threatened penalties.

  • Donald Trump Trolls ‘Fake News’ With Plans For Third—and Fourth—Term at Vegas Rally

    Like so many high rollers before him, President Donald Trump appeared to be pushing his luck in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in a speech he made at a rally. According to Mediaite, the newly elected Trump teased the crowd by alluding to serving more than two terms as president: “It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve. Not once, but twice—or three times or four times,” Trump said, before clarifying he has—at least for now—no real plans to extend his time in the Oval Office. “Headlines f

  • Trump suggests his plan for Gaza Strip is to ‘clean out the whole thing’

    President Donald Trump indicated Saturday that he had spoken with the king of Jordan about potentially building housing and moving more than 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, a remarkable proposal from a sitting US president.

  • Mexico refuses US military flight deporting migrants, sources say

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico has refused a request from President Donald Trump's administration to allow a U.S. military aircraft deporting migrants to land in the country, a U.S. official and a Mexican official told Reuters. U.S. military aircraft carried out two similar flights, each with about 80 migrants, to Guatemala on Friday. The government was not able to move ahead with a plan to have a C-17 transport aircraft land in Mexico, however, after the country denied permission.

  • Dr. Phil Says He’s Embedded With ICE For Immigration Operation In Chicago

    Dr. Phil McGraw said on Sunday that he’s embedding with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials as they conduct what federal officials are calling “targeted operations” to enforce immigration law in Chicago. In a post on X, McGraw said that “it’s a pretty high risk mission we’re going on. This truly is a targeted ICE mission, …

  • ‘SNL’s Michael Che Has Proof Elon Musk Is Not a ‘Nazi’

    Michael Che tackled perhaps the biggest controversy of the week on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update”: the salute heard around the world by Elon Musk at a post-inauguration MAGA rally. “Elon Musk was criticized for his speech at a rally after the inauguration in which he appears to give the Nazi salute,” Che said. With a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck displayed beside him, Che joked, “But come on, Elon Musk is not a Nazi. The Nazis made nice cars.”

  • James Carville Says Better to Let Trump ‘Punch Himself Out’

    Former strategist James Carville has urged the Democratic Party to be patient and bide its time following President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders in his first week back at the White House. Speaking with MSNBC’s The Beat on Friday, Carville told anchor Katie Phang that the Republican president’s opponents ought to let him “punch himself out” before weighing how best to deal with the fallout of his “America First” agenda. As Phang put it to Carville, “On a fascism scale of one to 10, w

  • MAGA’s Canadian Sweetheart Vows to ‘Retaliate’ Against Trump in Tariff War

    Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has declared that he would “retaliate” against President Donald Trump’s economic threats against his country should he be elected prime minister in the fall of this year. Pollievre, who has found supporters among the MAGA faithful across the border, has previously rebuked Trump over comments about Canada becoming the USA’s 51st state. Now he has delivered a bold message to the president of the world’s largest economy after a string of hard tari

  • ‘People around me are almost universally concerned’: Bishop who begged Trump to have ‘mercy’ talks threats

    Bishop Mariann Budde previously condemned Trump’s 2020 decision to clear Black Lives Matter demonstrators in Lafayette Square and then pose there for a photo-op

  • China tells Rubio to behave himself in veiled warning

    China's veteran foreign minister has issued a veiled warning to America's new secretary of state: Behave yourself. Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed the message in a phone call Friday, their first conversation since Marco Rubio's confirmation as President Donald Trump's top diplomat four days earlier. “I hope you will act accordingly,” Wang told Rubio, according to a Foreign Ministry statement, employing a Chinese phrase typically used by a teacher or a boss warning a student or employee to behave and be responsible for their actions.

  • ‘I Don’t Like It!’: Lindsey Graham Stands Up to Trump on Jan. 6 Pardons

    Republican senator Lindsey Graham has accused President Donald Trump of “sending the wrong signal” to violent criminals after some 1,500 Capitol rioters were pardoned earlier this week. In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union on Sunday, the Trump ally said the controversial pardons put cops at greater risk as he called for presidential powers to be curbed. During the discussion, Bash highlighted the example of Daniel Rodriguez, a January 6th rioter who was sentenced to 12 year

  • Greenland’s Prime Minister Wants the Nightmare to End

    Watching Trump from the future 51st state