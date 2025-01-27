Half of Jews have considered leaving Britain in last two years because of anti-Semitism, survey finds

There has been an exponential rise in anti-Semitism in Britain since the October 7 attacks - Alishia Abodunde/Getty

Half of the Jews in Britain have considered leaving the country in the past two years because of anti-Semitism, a survey has found.

Polling by the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism (CAA) on Holocaust Memorial Day revealed the extent of the fear felt in recent years by British Jews.

Anti-Semitic incidents in Britain have reached a record high following the October 7 attacks and subsequent Israel-Hamas war.

The study analysed 4,078 responses from British Jews, who were surveyed last June and contacted primarily through Jewish networks and religious bodies.

It found that 50 per cent agreed with the statement: “In the past two years I have considered leaving Britain due to anti-Semitism.” This was up from 48 per cent in November 2022.

Only a third (34 per cent) said they believe that Jews have a long-term future in the UK amid safety fears in the wake of the October 7 attacks.

The Metropolitan Police has come under fire over its perceived failures to tackle anti-Semitic chants on pro-Palestinian marches, while anti-Semitic abuse in British universities has reached record levels.

A majority of British Jews (58 per cent) said they hid their religion in fear of discrimination.

Eighty-five per cent of those surveyed were dissatisfied with Sir Sadiq Khan, Labour’s Mayor of London whose response to weekly pro-Gaza marches drew heavy criticism.

Sir Sadiq has sought to reassure Jews in the capital that they are safe but has been embroiled in a number of scandals relating to his response to the demonstrations.

He was criticised in May after suggesting there must be equally strong criticism of the actions of Hamas and Israel.

The previous month, Sir Sadiq had apologised after accusing the Chief Rabbi of singling him out for criticism over his stance on Israel because he is a Muslim.

Ninety-two per cent said the BBC’s coverage of matters of Jewish interest was unfavourable. The corporation has repeatedly insisted its reporting of the Israel-Gaza conflict is “impartial”.

Danny Cohen, a former director of the BBC, accused the broadcaster of making “false and damaging claims” about Israel’s conduct in the war in a report published in September.

A CAA spokesman said: “As we reflect today on historic anti-Semitism, as a society we also have to ask ourselves: why are we doing so little about anti-Semitism right here, right now?

Many British Jews have considered fleeing the country - Alishia Abodunde/Getty

“We need more arrests, prosecutions, serious sentences and a ban on the anti-Israel marches. From politics to the BBC to universities, the Jewish community sees betrayal across our civil and cultural institutions.

“The cumulative result is that less than half of British Jews feel welcome in the UK. Anti-Semitism has become our nation’s great shame, and time is running out.”

It came as a study found that nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of Britons believe Holocaust denial is common in the UK today.

A survey of 1,000 adults by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany also found 23 per cent of respondents had encountered distortion or denial online.

Denial or distortion in this case includes any attempt to negate the facts surrounding the persecution of Jews during the Second World War.

This could take the form of stating that the Holocaust, which claimed the lives of six million Jews and millions of others, was invented or exaggerated.

Holocaust denial has been steadily growing across the world amid the increasing influence of social media and its lack of infrastructure to combat the spread of misinformation.

Out of those who had seen Holocaust denial online, 42 per cent said they had seen it on X, 37 per cent on Facebook and 30 per cent on YouTube.

X and its owner Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, have been at the centre of several controversies about the spread of false information online.

The tech billionaire was stung multiple times for sharing fake news following the Southport riots, including a false Telegraph headline about planned internment camps on the Falkland Islands.

Mr Musk last week faced intense scrutiny for a salute made at Donald Trump’s inauguration, which many critics likened to a fascist salute. He responded by accusing them of “dirty tricks”.