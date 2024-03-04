Half of men feel pressured to act manly

Half of men feel pressured to be “manly,” according to new research, conducted by OnePoll for LELO. A survey of 2,000 men, half of whom are sexually active, found that 50% feel under pressure to perform masculinity and eight in 10 agree that there is a societal pressure for men to behave a certain way. For nearly half, this pressure comes from expectations like knowing how to be “handy” around the house (49%), while others feel forced to act a certain way in front of others (48%) or have a specific body type (41%). This may be holding men back from being their true selves, as 29% admitted that they wish they could embrace their feminine side more.