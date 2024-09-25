Half of NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s state staff quits, days after campaign staff exodus

Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan
·1 min read

Days after a scandal upended Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s campaign for governor, most of his campaign staff resigned. Now much of his staff in the lieutenant governor’s office have resigned, too.

Robinson is the Republican candidate in the North Carolina governor’s race against Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein.

Robinson was the subject of a CNN report tying him to a series of vulgar, antisemitic, racist and sexually explicit posts on a pornographic website that included saying he was a “Black NAZI” and would buy enslaved people if slavery came back.

Brian LiVecchi, who has served as Robinson’s chief of staff and general counsel for several years, confirmed his resignation to The News & Observer on Wednesday through Republican Sen. Benton Sawrey.

Sawrey, who represents Johnston County, also confirmed the resignations of Director of Government Affairs Nathan Lewis, Policy Director Jonathan Harris and Director of Communications John Wesley Waugh. That is half of Robinson’s staff in the lieutenant governor’s office.

North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a gubernatorial candidate, walks from the lectern during a press conference at the Office of the Lieutenant Governor in Raleigh on Monday, March 18, 2024. Robinson urged the federal government to provide state leaders with additional information regarding a man arrested in Gates County last week after a standoff with law enforcement.

The news comes the same day Robinson posted a video of himself on social media at a table in front of a laptop, saying that he met with top Republican state leaders about needing “all hands on deck” for the election. “Now is not the time for intra-party squabbling and nonsense,” Robinson said in the video.

WRAL-TV first reported the resignations, citing an anonymous source. It is unclear what day the resignations are effective.

The News & Observer has asked several Republican leaders for confirmation about the meeting described by Robinson.

