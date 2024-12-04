Half of pensioners expect to be worse off next year under Labour

Pensioners held a protest outside Parliament against the Government’s decision to cut winter fuel payments - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Half of all pensioners think they will be worse off financially next year under the Labour Government, a new poll has revealed.

Among those aged over 65 who were polled, 49 per cent said they expect their financial situation to “get worse” over the next month.

That was more than twice as many pensioners who said they believed things would “get better”, at just 22 per cent.

It comes after Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, abolished universal winter fuel payments as one of her first acts in the job.

The payments of up to £300 had been given to all 11 million pensioners in the UK. Instead, those on pension credit – about a million pensioners – will now get the money this winter.

The polling, carried out by Opinium on behalf of the debt collector Lowell, asked more than 8,000 adults in the UK for their views between Nov 6 and Nov 22.

The research was carried out after Ms Reeves unveiled her Budget on Oct 30, which raised £40 billion in tax revenue – the largest tax-raising budget since 1993.

An increase in the National Insurance rate paid by companies made up £25 billion of the £40 billion tax raid and prompted an angry response from many senior business leaders.

There have been complaints from some of the country’s biggest companies that the National Insurance hike will lead to lower than expected wages for employees and fewer hires.

The polling also revealed pensioners are not alone in feeling nervous about their personal financial prospects in the coming year.

Among the lowest earners, 46 per cent of people with an income below £15,000 a year expect their financial situation to worsen.

In contrast, 25 per cent of those earning above £50,000 expect a deterioration in their personal finances.

The Tories have sought to pin the blame on Labour’s Budget for the low expected economic growth rates forecasted in the coming years.

But the Treasury argues that it had to raise money to provide an immediate injection of funds into public services given the state they were in after 14 years of Tory government.