Halifax: Contractor appointed for Victoria Theatre renovation work

A firm has been appointed to carry out renovation work on a theatre in Halifax.

The £1.8m plans for the Victoria Theatre include a new box office and café bar.

Calderdale Council said Morris and Spottiswood would carry out the work with the venue remaining open throughout.

The scheme will be paid for by the £11.7m awarded to Halifax from the government's Future High Streets Fund.

Calderdale's cabinet member for towns and tourism, Sarah Courtney, said the Grade II listed theatre was a landmark in the town and a "key part" of its visitor economy.

"We're passionate about the future of the venue and we're excited for improvement works to begin."

The work will begin with the new box office, which will be created in the former Ivor Burns shoe shop on Commercial Street.

The current box office, along with part of the foyer area will become a new café/bar which will provide new food and drink opportunities and could hold small performances, events and meetings.

Access improvements are also included, with a lift taking patrons to the theatre's bars on the circle level, a platform lift for access from the theatre foyer to the auditorium, and two new accessible toilets being installed.

Jenny Lynn, the council's cabinet member for public services and communities, said the new facilities would support an improved visitor experience.

"The work will transform the box office and foyer area, increase the food and drink options and improve accessibility of the venue.

"This will encourage greater daytime use, opening the theatre to different customers who may not have visited before."

She said the work would be carried out around a programme of events at the theatre coinciding with Calderdale's Year of Culture in 2024.

