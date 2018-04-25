Halifax Mooseheads fire head coach after one season on the job

The Halifax Mooseheads have fired head coach Jim Midgley after less than a year in the job.

According to a news release from the team's general manager, Cam Russell, Midgley was let go on Wednesday.

"This was a very hard decision that we had to make but we feel it is the right move for the team moving forward. I want to thank Jim for all of his hard work and commitment to the organization," said Russell in the news release.

Prior to his appointment to head coach last June, Midgley worked as the team's assistant coach for six seasons.

Swept in 2nd round

The Mooseheads finished the regular season fourth in the 18-team league, but were swept by the Charlottetown Islanders in the second round of the playoffs.

Midgley is the third head coach to leave the team in the last few years. André Tourigny replaced Dominique Ducharme after Ducharme resigned in April of 2016.

According to Russell's news release, assistant coaches Jon Greenwood and Sylvain Favreau will remain with the team as will goaltending coach Eric Raymond.

Hosting Memorial Cup in 2019

Russell said the search for a new coach has begun.

The Halifax Mooseheads will be the host team for the 2019 Memorial Cup tournament to be held at Scotiabank Centre, after edging out Moncton for the honour.

The Mooseheads won the Memorial Cup in 2013 with the help of star players like Nathan MacKinnon, Jonathan Drouin and Zach Fucale.