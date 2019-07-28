Halifax mother issues challenges to murdered son's killer and son's friends

A Halifax woman whose teenage son was murdered in the city's west-end on Friday has issued challenges to both the killer and the friends of Triston Reece.

Dale Russell said she's forgiven her son's killer and wants them to speak to her.

"How you did it, you're a coward and you're weak," Russell said in an interview on Sunday. "But I challenge you to knock on my door.

"I've already forgiven you. You can knock on my door at any time and I would like you to explain to me why you did this. I just need to know why."

She said her son was shot three times, twice in the head and once in the chest, on Friday around 5:30 p.m. on Scot Street. He was in a car he borrowed from his mom.

He died shortly after midnight in the QEII Health Sciences Centre. Halifax Regional Police are investigating and haven't made any arrests.

Russell urged Reece's friends not to retaliate, but instead pour themselves into achieving their goals in his memory.

"Anybody that knew Triston and loved Triston, I need them to take his work ethic, his dreams, his way of living and apply it to their own life. And I want them all to come to me and tell me what they did and how they honoured my son in their life. That's what I want."

'Own the power'

Russell said she doesn't want anyone else to go through the grief she expects to be dealing with for the rest of her life.

"I don't want another child dead. I don't want our young men dead. Our young black men need to stand in and own the power that has been given to them and use that energy instead of shooting somebody, killing somebody, or hurting somebody… pour that into your own life.

"Get an education. Once you have an education you have choices."

She doesn't want his tragic death to define her son, either.

"I don't want this terrible unthinkable act to be his legacy, because his dream in life and his goal in life was to be in the NFL or the CFL, and I can't have this one act define my son because he was here for 19 years and I don't think you should give power to such evil."

'One of the best players in Canada'

Reece was a top talent for the Halifax Citadel High School football team and was working on getting his grades up to get into Saint Mary's University and play for the Huskies.

Quentin (Snoopy) Tynes, who coached Reece during his atom years and into provincial championships, said he was always one of the best players in Canada for his age group.

