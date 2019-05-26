Halifax police boosting patrols for Memorial Cup final

Halifax Regional Police are ramping up patrols in downtown Halifax for Sunday's Memorial Cup final.

Sgt. Rob Lowther says extra officers have been brought in to manage the crowds expected to descend upon the streets surrounding the Scotiabank Centre.

He said with the home team the Halifax Mooseheads in the finals, police realize that emotions will be running high.

"We'll have a high visibility. We'll have our traffic vests on and people will definitely see an increased police presence," said Lowther.

"Hopefully that will have a calming effect on those people."

Scotiabank Centre spokesperson Erin Esiyok-Prime said inside the arena, extra staff and security will be in place at all the entrances and high-traffic areas of the facility.

She said throughout the tournament, "things have been running incredibly smoothly, in fact, exceeding our expectations in that sense."

"People are just there to have a great time," said Esiyok-Prime.

"The fans, our guests, even those from away who aren't used to the building, everyone has been incredibly cooperative and on their best behaviour."

The Mooseheads face off against the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Rouyn-Noranda Huskies at 8 p.m.

Hours before the puck drops, the city will be buzzing with Memorial Cup-related events.

Dartmouth singer-songwriter Joel Plaskett is set to take the Street Fest stage on Argyle Street at 6 p.m.

At the nearby Halifax Convention Centre, a fan zone will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature interactive games, a Hockey Hall of Fame exhibit, and artificial ice rink.

Halifax won its only championship in 2013.

