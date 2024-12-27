Halifax police investigate sudden death of 56-year-old man at homeless encampment

DARTMOUTH, N.S. — Police are investigating the sudden death of a 56-year-old man at a homeless encampment across the harbour from downtown Halifax.

On Thursday afternoon police responded to a call from the Geary Street encampment area in Dartmouth and officers found the man's body inside a tent.

The Nova Scotia medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of the man's death.

His identity has not been released.

The Geary Street homeless encampment is one of five sites designated by Halifax city council for use as a tenting spot for unhoused people.

Police are asking anyone with information about the man's death to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press