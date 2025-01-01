Halifax police investigate 'suspicious' deaths on Gottingen Street
Halifax Regional Police are describing the deaths of two people on New Year's Eve as suspicious.
Officers responded to a report of an injured person in the area of 2406 Gottingen St. at approximately 10:35 p.m., according to a news release.
Police said a woman was found dead. A man was transported to the QEII hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
Police did not know the identity of the victims as of 1:14 a.m. on Wednesday.
The investigation is being led by the homicide unit.
