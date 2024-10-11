Halifax police seek 'person of interest' in homicide case after woman's remains found

Jonathan William Pinsky is described as 5-2 and around 100 pounds. He may be seen wearing a black hoodie, cargo pants and a backpack. (Submitted by Halifax Regional Police - image credit)

Halifax police are investigating a homicide in the city after human remains were found Thursday.

Police say they conducted a well-being check at Quingate Place, a condo complex off Quinpool Road, around 9:40 a.m. AT.

They found the body of a woman when they arrived, and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Authorities say they do not believe this to be a random incident. They are now seeking the public's help in locating Jonathan William Pinsky, 41. In a news release, police describe Pinsky as a "person of interest" in the investigation.

He is described as being five feet two inches tall and around 100 pounds. He may be seen wearing a black hoodie, cargo pants and a backpack.

Police are asking residents not to approach Pinsky if he is seen. Anyone with information about Pinsky or the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers. Police are also seeking video from the area.

