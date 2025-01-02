Halifax police say New Year's Eve deaths were homicides; victims were father, daughter

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured person on Gottingen Street at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Tuesday. (Dave Laughlin/CBC - image credit)

Halifax Regional Police say a father and daughter were fatally shot on New Year's Eve in what is believed to be an incident of intimate partner violence, hours before the woman's boyfriend was found dead.

Police were called to reports of an injured person in the 2400 block of Gottingen Street around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found a car that contained a woman who had died of gunshot wounds and another man who had gunshot wounds and was unresponsive.

He was taken to hospital, where he died.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service has determined the cause of death for both victims is homicide.

The victims have been identified as Cora-Lee Smith, 40, and her father, 73-year-old Bradford Downey.

On Wednesday around 1:30 a.m., officers received information that a man connected to the victims was believed to be in the area of the Halifax Common. Upon arrival, they found the man had died by gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The man has been identified as 39-year-old Matthew Costain. His death is still under investigation by police in conjunction with the medical examiner service.

Police say Costain was known to be in a relationship with Smith. The homicides are believed to be incidents of intimate partner violence and police are not looking for any other suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to notify Halifax police.

For anyone affected by family or intimate partner violence, there is support available through crisis lines and local support services. If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help:

Family violence resources helpline 1-855-225-0220.

