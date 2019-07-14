Halifax riding school fears loss of parking lot if plan approved

The Halifax Junior Bengal Lancers is encouraging its members to speak to their municipal councillors about a draft for the Halifax Common Master Plan that would alter the riding school's facility.

In a map designed for the plan, the parking lot for the not-for-profit riding school that faces Bell Road has been removed and replaced with green space and its outdoor paddock — the area where the public get to see the horses in action — has been reshaped into an oval with what appears to be a sidewalk around it.

"What was released in that conceptual plan didn't match at all what we had been speaking about in March," said Angie Holt, manager and head coach.

"So it came as a surprise to us. Nobody asked us if this would work before releasing it to the public. And moreover, we were surprised by it and it wouldn't work for it."

Holt said the riding school met with officials from the city in March when drafts for the master plan were still in the works.

Anjuli Patil/CBC More

Then last week, Holt said a conceptual plan and survey for the Wanderers Grounds — where the riding school is located — was released to the public.

A Facebook post on Friday listed all the ways the proposal would impact the riding school negatively.

It said removing the Bell Road parking lot would impact the way the school receives hay and shavings deliveries as well as manure removal services because larger vehicles need a space to park to load and unload.

Anjuli Patil/CBC More

The parking lot is also accessible access to the stables for riders in the therapeutic riding program. Holt said at least half of those riders have mobility issues. She said a proposed communal parking lot wouldn't provide enough space.

The draft also proposes re-shaping the outdoor arena — or outdoor paddock — and separating it by what appears to be a public sidewalk by the indoor arena. This would reduce the size of the arena.

The riding school's position is these changes would jeopardize the safety of the public, riders, and the horses.

Anjuli Patil/CBC More

