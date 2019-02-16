Halifax Thunderbirds set to take flight in pro lacrosse league

The new team set to begin play in the National Lacrosse League later this year will be called the Halifax Thunderbirds.

The team name was announced Saturday afternoon at the Nova Centre with hundreds of people attending, filling nearly half of a ballroom.

"I think lacrosse is a sport that once you see it, once you kind of get intrigued [and] you come back a second time, you fall in love with the game very, very easily," said Cody Jamieson, who will play forward for the Thunderbirds.

In September, the league announced the Rochester Knighthawks would be relocating to Halifax to be the league's fifth Canadian franchise.

During Saturday's announcement, team owner and general manager Curt Styres was presented with a beaded medallion of the Thunderbirds' logo.

The league is operating this season with teams in 11 markets, many larger than Halifax. The Canadian teams are the Toronto Rock, Calgary Roughnecks, Saskatchewan Rush, based in Saskatoon, and Vancouver Warriors.

Philadelphia, Denver, San Diego and Buffalo are some of the larger American centres. A New York entry is planned for next season to play out of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y.

Even though Halifax has a population of 400,000 people, Styres says it's a good fit for the team.

"You take a look around, you see a lot of happy people here — you see a lot of cranes in the area," Styres said.

"There's stuff building and you hear the mayor talking about how the population is going to increase and jobs are going to increase and that's a good sign."

