‘Halifax wouldn’t let me access my savings without a valid drivers’ license – I’m 90’

David Drew was left stressed and worried as he was not able to access his savings at the Halifax bank - Solent News & Photo Agency

A 90-year-old pensioner was refused access to his savings account at Halifax because he did not have a valid passport or driver’s licence.

David Drew was turned away from his local branch and told he couldn’t see a manager.

The retired shipping and cruise line worker feared he would not be able to pay his £5,600 monthly fees for his care home in Southampton, Hants, without access to the money and said the bank treated him “like a criminal”.

Halifax has now admitted it “didn’t get this right” and since moved his savings into his current account and agreed to pay him compensation.

Mr Drew said: “It’s security gone mad. I’ve worked for 48 years of my life and I feel like I’ve done my bit.

“But now I feel like I’m being treated like a criminal when I haven’t done anything wrong. I don’t get out too much as I’ve not been very well and I don’t see the need in having to update my passport when I’m never going to use it again.

“The whole thing has been very stressful.”

‘They just didn’t seem interested’

Without having had any issues at other banks with which he had accounts, Mr Drew was shocked to learn he could not access his Halifax funds owing to his passport and driving licence being out of date.

Attending with a carer, he asked to see a manager but was told there were none available.

Despite being assured they would call him back, they did not pick up the phone for days – leaving him stressed.

He said: “It was nearly two weeks, and I didn’t hear anything, I think it’s really poor and I’ve been disappointed by their whole attitude.

“I’d have liked them to be a bit more understanding and to help me. I offered them the opportunity to phone the care home to get my identification verified but they just didn’t seem interested.”

Since Halifax was approached, Mr Drew’s savings have been transferred from his savings to his current account.

A spokesperson said: “We’re sorry we didn’t get this right when he first contacted us and will be making a payment in recognition of this.”