Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young to play American Century Championship
We are just over a month away from the 35th annual American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course at Stateline, Nevada. The field features 88 players ranging from athletes, celebrities and comedians. New this year to the tournament: Jason Kelce will join his brother, Travis Kelce. Alex Rodriguez will make his debut along with Trevor Lawrence and Albert Pujols. Hall of Famer and Niners great Steve Young hung out with the media on Monday as he prepares for his 12th appearance and looks for his first championship.