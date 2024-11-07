Halle Bailey criticizes ex DDG for showing their son on livestream

Halle Bailey is feeling protective over her "Angel," son Halo.

The singer and "Little Mermaid" actress seemed to take issue with ex DDG bringing their son on a Twitch livestream with content creator Kai Cenat. In a since-deleted tweet, Bailey, 24, said she was not in town and "extremely upset" by the exposure.

"Hi everyone. just so you know i am out of town and i don't approve of my baby being on a stream tonight. I wasn't told or notified and i am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people," she previously wrote Wednesday on X, though her account was seemingly deactivated or deleted by Thursday. "I am his mother and protector and saddened that i wasn't notified especially when i am out of town."

Halle Bailey speaks on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on Sept. 11, 2024, in Elmont, New York.

USA TODAY has reached out to DDG's rep for comment.

In October, DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., announced the couple had split. Bailey has not directly addressed the breakup publicly.

"After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways," the 27-year-old rapper wrote on his Instagram story on Oct. 3. "The decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best part forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we shared."

Bailey and the "I'm Geekin" rapper went public with their relationship in March 2022. The former couple welcomed their first child, Halo, in December 2023.

DDG and Halle Bailey attend the Snap Partner Summit 2024 on Sept. 17, 2024, in Santa Monica, California.

"Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true," DDG continued. "We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we've shared."

He concluded: "As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support."

Bailey has been open about her desire for privacy for her young family. The couple did not reveal Halo's birth until months after — amid fan speculation — and revealed his face in July.

Halle Bailey tearfully calls out invasive baby rumors: 'I had no obligation to expose him'

"There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone," said Bailey in March at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon, regarding keeping her pregnancy private. "Halo was my gift. I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that unyielding spotlight."

Contributing: Edward Segarra and Patrick Ryan

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Halle Bailey, DDG: Actress criticizes ex showing son on Twitch