Halle Bailey opens up about 'crippling anxiety' as she leaves son for work

The 24-year-old singer and actress has admitted that she struggles with anxiety when leaving her nine-month-old son Halo, who she shares with rapper ex-boyfriend DDG, to travel for work. Halle took to Snapchat on Tuesday to open up about her struggles, sharing a photo of herself looking visibly sad on a plane. "Flying tonight to be somewhere for one day but having crippling anxiety without my son.” "Any advice for moms who still can't handle when they have to leave for work?"