Halle Bailey Shares Sweet Photos with Son Halo Following Split from Rapper DDG: 'Life is Beautiful'

DDG announced the couple's split on Oct. 3

Halle Bailey/Instagram Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey is spending quality time with her son following her split from DDG.

On Friday, Oct. 11, The Little Mermaid star, 24, shared a series of snaps on Instagram with her and DDG's son Halo — marking her first post since the rapper, 26, announced the couple's split earlier this month. To begin the carousel, the singer can be seen holding her baby boy in her arms and posing in the mirror at the gym.

In another cute picture, Bailey relaxes in a pool, while Halo plays with the water near his mom's legs. "Life is beautiful 🩷🥰," the proud mom captioned her post.

Bailey also shared her post to her Instagram Story, where she added the song "Survivor" by Destiny's Child alongside her photos.

In a statement shared to DDG's Instagram Stories on Thursday, Oct. 3, he wrote, "Dear friends and supporters, After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. The decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we shared."

"Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other," DDG continued.

The pair, who were first romantically linked in January 2022, and welcomed Halo in late 2023.

Halle Bailey/Instagram Halle Bailey, son Halo

DDG said that moving forward, he and Bailey will "focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents," as they "cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we've shared."

He then asked fans for "understanding and support" as they "navigate this transition."

"Thank you for your love and encouragement -- DDG," he concluded.

During a Sunday, Oct. 6 episode of his No Ordinary Podcast, DDG talked more about the breakup, sharing that all was "cool," because he knew there was "a reason why she stayed with me" and a "reason why we had a child together."

"It's a reason why all of this happened," he said. "Me and Halle are forever family, forever."



