Halle Bailey's Son Halo Makes Cute Cameo in 'Tea Time' Video Filmed with Sister Chloe

The Bailey sisters reunited over the weekend and gave fans some life advice in a "tea time" video shared on Instagram

Halle Bailey/Instagram Halle Bailey and her son Halo

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey had a sweet interruption during a recent "tea time" session on social media!

The sisters posted a video on their joint Instagram account on Saturday, Aug. 24, during a girls' weekend, and Halle's son Halo made an adorable cameo during the session.

The 8-month-old clung to his mom's chest while wearing a white outfit with what appeared to be a royal blue covering on his head as Halle, 24, and Chloe, 26, gave fans some no-holds-barred life advice on sex and romance.

Chloe Halle/Instagram Halle Bailey (left) and Chloe Bailey with Halle's son Halo

"Tea time tonight ♥️," the sisters captioned the video.

The Little Mermaid star welcomed Halo with boyfriend DDG in late 2023.

"Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son," Halle wrote in an Instagram post announcing Halo's birth in January 2024. "Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️."

In the comments of the post, Chloe declared her nephew "auntie’s baby 🥹😍😍😍" in a thread that also included words of support from Khloé Kardashian and Rachel Zegler.

Halle Bailey/instagram Halle Bailey with her son Halo

As a new mom, the Color Purple star is cherishing all of her baby's milestones.

In July, she shared a photo of her son that included a small brownie full of candles that was out of his reach.

"7 months today 😢," Halle wrote over the photo.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Halle Bailey attends the 2024 ESPY Awards

But Halle has also been candid about her struggles with motherhood on social media, revealing in April that she had "severe" postpartum depression after Halo's birth.

"I have severe, severe postpartum [depression], and I don't know if any new moms can relate, but it's to the point where it's really bad, and it's hard for me to be separated from my baby for more than 30 minutes at a time before I start to kind of freak out," she said in a video at the time.



