Halle Berry Admits a ‘Little Part’ of Her Was ‘Dying’ When Daughter, 16, ‘Got Her Heart Broken’ for the First Time

The actress shares daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo with ex Olivier Martinez

Halle Berry attends Lionsgate's "Never Let Go" World Premiere on September 16, 2024 in New York City.

Halle Berry is helping her daughter through a difficult moment.

At a roundtable event for her new movie Never Let Go in New York City, the actress, 58, opened up about how her 16-year-old daughter Nahla is going through her first heartbreak. Asked by PEOPLE what the hardest thing is about letting go as a mom, Berry responded that as a self-proclaimed "mama bear," it's been difficult to watch her daughter process those tough feelings.

"She just was in a thing and she's got her heart broken," Berry says of her teenage daughter. "Never gets easier. It's just holding space knowing that this is all part of growing, right? We've all been there and knowing that in six months time, she's going to forget about it."

"But in this moment, it's the single most important thing to be rejected and have a breakup and she feels like she's dying. A little part of me is dying and I can't tell her that because she'll just say, 'Mom, you don't understand.'"

Instead, Berry says she's trying to commiserate with her daughter and tell her how much the situation "sucks."

"So I just have to say, 'Yeah, this sucks, right? This sucks balls.' I know, and you're hurt. And I know I just have to sit in it with her and that's really hard to do."

Berry shares her daughter with ex Gabriel Aubry. She is also mom to son Maceo, whom she shares with ex Olivier Martinez.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of The Union in August, Berry shared how she recently earned "cool points" when her daughter Nahla met her costar Mark Wahlberg.

"Well, I got cool points when I introduced my daughter to Mark, because she loves Daddy's Home," Berry told PEOPLE. "That's one of her favorite movies. So when I got to introduce her to Mark, I think it was the first time in my whole career where she said 'Oh, you know Mark Wahlberg? Okay you're cool.'"

She added that it was the "first time" Nahla had ever said it. "I've met some really amazing people, but she happened to be a big fan of his," Berry told PEOPLE.

