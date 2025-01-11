Halle Berry donates 'entire closet' to wildfire victim clothing drive, following Sharon Stone

"Catwoman" co-stars Halle Berry and Sharon Stone are proving they are real life superheroes.

Berry, following the lead of her "Catwoman" co-star Stone, got candid in an Instagram video posted Friday, telling fans she took her entire closet to Beverly Hills home goods store +Coop.

"I’m packing up my entire closet and heading over to the COOP! If you live in the Southern California area, I urge you to do the same. This is something we can do right now today to help all of the displaced families that are in need of the basics today! Thank you @sharonstone for your leadership. Love you Lady ❤️" she wrote on Instagram.

"I’m from Meadville, Pennsylvania, and a famous quote from Margaret Meade says never forget that a group of thoughtful committed citizens can make a difference," Berry said at the start of her video, using her camera to scan the room, which was stuffed full of donations.

As of Saturday, the wildfires have claimed lives of 11 people and devastated neighborhoods in Southern California. According to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone, at least 10,000 structures have been destroyed in the fires.

Celebrities such as Cameron Mathison, Jhené Aiko, Miles Teller, Tina Knowles, Ricki Lake, Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Anna Faris, Melissa Rivers, and Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are among the list of home losses.

Hollywood stars like Berry have banded together to help their neighbors.

"Can I do tomorrow?" fellow actress Michelle Pfeiffer commented on Berry's Instagram post.

Stone has been posting on Instagram this week in support of a donation drive for LA wildfire victims at +Coop.

"The Coop - Please come and shop if you were displaced from the fire," she said on Instagram, adding that displaced people or neighbors should "come here for clothes, blankets, shoes, or make donations here."

On Saturday, +Coop announced on Instagram that they were still seeking donations for men, women, teenagers and children.

