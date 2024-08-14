Halle Berry On Exiting ‘All’s Fair’ Hulu Drama Starring Kim Kardashian: “Things Happen For A Reason”

Halle Berry is opening up about her exit from the Ryan Murphy legal drama set at Hulu starring Kim Kardashian.

In a new interview on the red carpet for the premiere of her Netflix film The Union, Berry broke her silence about her exit.

“You know, things happen for a reason,” Berry said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “[But] I would have loved to have been there with those ladies, and I know it’s gonna be great.”

She added, “[It’s] Ryan Murphy! I mean, you know duh, but next time!”

Murphy describes All’s Fair as “a high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural.” The legal drama, penned by Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, is set in an all-female law firm.

The cast of All’s Fair includes Kardashian, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, and Naomi Watts. Kardashian, Paulson, Nash, and Watts will also be the executive producers.

Berry’s exit came shortly after Hulu announced she was attached to the series alongside Close.

20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios, is producing in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Baitz, Baken, Jamie Pachino, Laura Greene and Richard Levine executive produce alongside Murphy, Kardashian, Close through her Trillium Productions banner. Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun and Scott Robertson also EP. Murphy is also set to direct.

Barry will next be seen on Netflix’s The Union, set for release on August 16. In the spy action comedy film, Barry stars opposite Mark Wahlberg as an espionage duo.

