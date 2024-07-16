Halle Berry has exited Ryan Murphy’s “All’s Fair” at Hulu, TheWrap has learned.

The Oscar winner, who was set to both star in and executive produce the legal drama, departed the project due to scheduling conflicts, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap. The news comes just a week after Berry’s involvement was first announced.

Representatives for Hulu, 20th Television and Berry did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Variety first reported the news.

More to come …

The post Halle Berry Exits Ryan Murphy’s ‘All’s Fair’ at Hulu appeared first on TheWrap.