Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Have 'Different Parenting Styles' but 'Both Love' Son, 10: Source (Exclusive)

"Co-parenting hasn't been easy," the source tells PEOPLE

Steve Granitz/Getty; Angela Weiss/Getty Halle Berry (left) and Olivier Martinez (right)

As Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez continue to work out their co-parenting arrangement in court, a source tells PEOPLE that the two have different styles when it comes to parenting.

A source tells PEOPLE that things have been fraught for a while between The Union actress, 57, and her ex-husband Martinez, 58, who share 10-year-old son Maceo-Robert.

"They have very different parenting styles," says the source. "Co-parenting hasn't been easy. Still, they both love Maceo and he's amazing...[he's a] very focused student. Halle very much tries to keep his life private."

Since 2020, Berry has been linked to her musician boyfriend Van Hunt, 54.

"She's incredibly happy with Van. He's always her biggest fan. They are great together," the source says.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Halle Berry

Earlier this month, Berry requested a court to intervene in her and Martinez's co-parenting agreement after she alleged that he hasn't been attending sessions with their co-parenting coach, as previously agreed upon.

In May, both Berry and Martinez agreed to "co-parenting therapy" with a coach to "resolve disputes and conflicts between them in an effort to successfully co-parent" Maceo, according to court papers obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

However, the mom of two has now claimed that Martinez has failed to continue seeing the coach. She claimed that Martinez "unilaterally terminated" coaching sessions without telling her or the coach, per a filing in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Halle Berry

In the filing, she claims Martinez "has chosen to repeatedly violate agreements and court orders with careless regard," adding that his alleged "conduct harms" their son and the exes' "already strained relationship."

Martinez's lawyer tells PEOPLE that the actor "denies these allegations from Halle" and shares that Martinez plans to respond to Berry's allegations in his own filing ahead of a September hearing.

Judge Shelley Kaufman denied Berry's request due to "lack of exigent circumstances," per court papers seen by PEOPLE. In other words, the judge did not deem it an urgent, emergency matter.

Berry and Martinez finalized their divorce last August. Under the agreement, the two would share joint legal custody and Berry will pay Martinez $8,000 a month in child support as well as "4.3% of any income she receives above $2,000,000" in additional support.



