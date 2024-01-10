Adan Canto death: X-Men and Designated Survivor actor dies, aged 42

Halle Berry has paid tribute to her X-Men co-star Aden Canto, who has died aged 42.

Mexican-American actor Canto died on Wednesday (8 January) following a battle with appendiceal cancer. His reps said in a statement: “Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever. He will be greatly missed by so many.”

Canto played Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) alongside Berry, who starred as Storm. Berry went on to cast Canto in her directorial debut Bruised (2020).

“I don’t have the words just yet…. but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings,” Berry wrote on Instagram, adding: Forever, forever in my heart.”

His high-profile TV credits include The Following and Designated Survivor, which were led by Kevin Bacon and Kiefer Sutherland, respectively. In the latter, he played Vice President-elect Aaron Shore for three seasons. Canto also played politician Rodrigo Lara Bonilla in Netflix drama Narcos.

Sutherland also paid tribute to Canto, writing on Instagram: “I am heartbroken by the loss of Adan Canto. He was such a wonderful spirit. As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed. I am also heartbroken for his wife, Steph and his two young children. Adan, may you rest in peace.”

His most recent appearance was in Fox drama The Cleaning Lady, in which he played gangster Arman Morales.

Canto’s illness kept him from filming scenes for the latest season, which commenced production in December, but he was planning to rejoin the show in a later episode.

In a statement, Fox and WBTV said: “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honoured to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his US debut in The Following more than a decade ago.

“Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”

Canto is survived by his wife Stephanie Ann Canto, and their two young children, Roman Alder, three, and Eve Josephine, who is one.