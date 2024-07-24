Halle Berry poses semi-nude with her rescue cats to celebrate 20 years of 'Catwoman'

Purrr! Halle Berry is posing topless to celebrate two decades of the 2004 film "Catwoman."

The Oscar winner posted a feline-littered Instagram carousel, captioning the photo "AND STILL... meow!" with a series of photos featuring her in a bikini with no top, using two cats to shield her naked upper body.

"It's been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life. She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN!" Berry wrote in her Instagram caption.

She continued, resharing that she rescued the two cats, Boots and Coco: "Thank you @missjee79! When these black beauties showed up in my yard searching for their mother, Jee helped us through the rescue process. Forever grateful! ♥️"

Late last month, Berry took to Instagram to share that she "found these two little fur babies in my yard along with their 2 siblings and their mom! I got the mommy spayed and released her back in my yard and she’s now our outdoor cat and the other 2 babies I’ve found a forever home for and these two are our new lovies."

This isn't the first time Berry has bared all. Last year, the 57-year-old A-lister shared a photo on Instagram as she stood naked on her balcony while she sipped out of a wine glass.

"I do what I wanna do," Berry captioned the photo. "Happy Saturday," receiving praise for her post from fellow stars in the comments section – and criticism from some fans.

"Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids. Aging with dignity is no longer a thing," one person wrote on Twitter.

Instead of responding with shade, Berry brought the sunshine in with a fun fact: "Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?"

Contributing: Naledi Ushe

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Halle Berry poses nude with cats to celebrate 20 years of 'Catwoman'