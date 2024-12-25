Halle Berry Posts Steamy Christmas Selfie: 'I Can't Decide If I Want to be Naughty or Nice'

The actress shared photos on Christmas Day from her tropical getaway with boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry is turning up the heat for Christmas.

The actress, 58, shared a collection of photos from her tropical vacation with boyfriend Van Hunt on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

The first shot of the Christmas Day post was a mirror selfie of Berry in a black low-cut one-piece bathing suit. She tucked her tousled waves under a wide-brimmed hat and posed with her hip popped and hand on the wall.

Another selfie was in the same spot but with a little more festive flair. The star posed with a kissy face while wearing an oversized Grinch shirt.

“I can’t decide if I want to be naughty or nice this Christmas, but I am having a hell of a good time. Merry Christmas everyone! 💚 🖤” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Halle Berry/Instagram Halle Berry wore a playful Grinch shirt while on vacation with boyfriend Van Hunt, right.

Not all the fun holiday photos shared were solo. Berry also shared a sweet shot with her musician boyfriend. She and Hunt, who made their relationship public in September 2020, stood in front of a large colorful wreath and smiled in their beachwear.

Berry's vacation post included various photos of the couple's trip as they enjoyed poolside meals at sunset and hanging out by the ocean. One shot even shows a mischievous animal sneaking into her hotel room and sampling the room service.

Last month, Berry made headlines by rewearing one of her most iconic looks. On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the star attended the 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and wore the sheer Elie Saab gown she donned at the 2002 Oscars.

SGranitz/WireImage; Courtesy Elie Saab Halle Berry in Elie Saab

The mesh dress, which Berry wore when she won her history-making Best Actress Academy Award more than 20 years ago, features floral appliqués and a silky asymmetrical skirt. For her latest take on the look, Berry added a pair of oversized gemstone earrings and wore her hair in a sleek top knot.

At the 2002 ceremony, Berry rocked her then-signature pixie cut, and wore smaller gold earrings.

Read the original article on People