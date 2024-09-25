Halle Berry reveals she turned Prince down when he asked her out

The actress told Jimmy Kimmel how the singer had "sort of" asked her out at one of his concerts. "I was at one of his concerts here on Sunset at the Key Club, and he had somebody come out with a piece of paper. And you know like kids do, you say, 'Do you like me? Yes or no,'" "I went, yes! I mean, I'm at his concert, right? Yes! Came back out again: 'Would you go out with me?'". The Union actress, 58, admitted she didn't tick either box - instead choosing to keep the paper.