Halle Berry Reveals Story Behind Recent Semi-Nude Photo with Cats — And If She'd Consider Playing Catwoman Again

Berry also touched on the resurgence in popularity of her 2004 superhero flick, joking, "I'm so brat now"

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images; Halle Berry/Instagram Halle Berry (left); Halle Berry with cats

Halle Berry is sharing the story behind that recent semi-nude photoshoot she did surrounded by cats.

The Union star celebrated her movie Catwoman's 20th anniversary on Instagram last month, sharing photos of herself and her kittens Boots and Coco, in which she posed topless and donned a coordinating black-and-white cat-eye mask.

Berry, 58, shared the story behind the photoshoot on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday, Aug. 15, explaining that her furry friends were an unexpected surprise.

"Just in time for our 20th anniversary, these four little black cats showed up in my yard," the actress said. "Like, these are rescues kitties that showed up in my bushes."

"This is what happens when you show up at your house?!" joked host Jimmy Fallon in reply, referring to Berry's stripped-down look in the photos.

"That's why I did that! The kitties made me do it," the Academy Award winner joked.

Fallon, 49, went on to chat with his guest about her superhero flick Catwoman, which Berry noted was "panned" by critics as having "sucked b---s" at its time of release.

"That's not that bad. I've gotten worse reviews," the host teased.



Moviestore/Shutterstock Halle Berry in Catwoman (2004)

But now, "The children have found it now on the internet, and the kids love it," Berry said.

"So it's so vindicating, right? Because now they're saying it's cool and what the heck was everybody's problem with it? So I'm like, 'I'm so brat now,' " she joked.



Asked by Fallon whether she'd ever reprise her role of Patience Phillips/Catwoman two decades later, Berry said she wouldn't rule it out — but with one caveat.

"Maybe, if I could direct it. Maybe!" she said.

The Union is now streaming on Netflix.

Read the original article on People.