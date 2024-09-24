Halle Berry turned down Prince after he sent paper notes asking her out

Halle Berry has recalled late music legend Prince asking her out via paper notes.

The 'Catwoman' actress, 58, attended one of the 'Purple Rain' hitmaker's concerts at the famous Key Club on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, and has claimed the Purple One - who died in 2016 at the age of 57 - tried to pursue her by having someone send her letters asking her out on a date, but she snubbed his offer.

Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Monday (23.09.24), she spilled: “He had somebody come out with a piece of paper. You know how kids do, ‘Do you like me? Yes or no?’ I went, ‘Yes!’ I mean, I’m at his concert, right?

“Came back out again [with another piece of paper that said], ‘Would you go out with me?’”

Asked if she responded, she said: “No. I didn’t send the paper back.”

Halle recalling turning down Prince comes after she recently credited Pierce Brosnan with "restoring her faith in men".

The former Bond girl starred alongside the former 007 in 2002 Bond classic 'Die Another Day’ and recalled the 71-year-old actor being a total "gentleman".

She told Wired: "He will always be my Bond, always. I’m a Pierce Brosnan fan.

"He restored my faith in men on that movie. There couldn’t be a human who is more of a gentleman than Pierce Brosnan.”

Halle was "honoured" to be a part of "cinematic history" with her role as NSA agent Jinx in the movie.

She added: "Bond wasn’t on my wish list, no, not to be in one, but I loved the movies, always.

"Having been in one, I feel like I’m a part of cinematic history... Those movies are iconic.

"They will forever be a part of our history, and I’m really honoured to have been a part of one, especially with Pierce.”

She previously revealed how Pierce even saved her life on set when she started choking on a fig during what was meant to be a "sexy" scene.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' in 2020, she laughed: "I was supposed to be all sexy, trying to seduce him with a fig, and then I end up choking on it and he had to get up and do the Heimlich.

"That was so not sexy. James Bond knows how to Heimlich! He was there for me, he will always be one of my favourite people in the whole world."

During filming for 'Die Another Day', Halle was in a high-profile romance with singer Eric Benet, who she married in 2001 before getting divorced just four years later.

She had previously been married to baseball player David Justice from 1992 to 1997, while she went onto have relationships with of Oliver Martinez and Gabriel Aubry.

She has now been with singer Van Hunt since 2020.

Halle has 10-year-old son Maceo with Oliver and 16-year-old daughter Nahla with Gabriel.