Halle-freaking-lujah, GQ's Spring Best Stuff Box Is Here

Need more proof that Punxsutawney Phil doesn't play around? The Spring Best Stuff Box has officially landed. Here's how it works: Subscribe to the Best Stuff box ($50 per box or $190 per year to get all four seasonal boxes), and every three months you get a haul of our favorite things, from grooming products to accessories to gadgets. Since the days are lasting longer, we packed the spring shipment with gear to help you keep going. Yep, that means a charger that can juice up your phone after a long day. But we've also got a host of other supplies—including immunity-boosting gummies, grooming goodies, and a wireless speaker with a 10-hour battery—to keep you running at full power. Scroll down to find out exactly what's in the latest box, then go here to subscribe.