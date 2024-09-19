Hallmark Announces 47 New Holiday Movies in Its 2024 Lineup Starring Lacey Chabert, Angela Kinsey and More
The Countdown to Christmas will kick off on Friday, Oct. 18, with 'Twas the Date Before Christmas' starring Robert Buckley and Amy Groening
It may technically still be summer, but Hallmark already has its sights set on The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.
Hallmark announced on Thursday, Sept. 19, that 47 new movies will be premiering across Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark+ beginning on Friday, Oct. 18, for the 15th anniversary of its Countdown to Christmas celebration. New movies will premiere every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel and every Thursday at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Mystery, as well as Wednesday at 8 p.m. during Thanksgiving week.
The lineup also includes debut of two limited holiday scripted series, Mistletoe Murders and Holidazed, that will debut on Hallmatk+.
Mistletoe Murders, based on the Audible audio series of the same name, stars Sarah Drew and Peter Mooney and follows a small-town shop owner with a secret across six episodes. Meanwhile, the eight-episode series Holidazed stars Dennis Haysbert, John C. McGinley, Loretta Devine and Virginia Madsen and explores chaos, cheer and challenges that can come with family celebrations, fueled by the sometimes-complex dynamics that don’t always create a picture-perfect holiday.
Hallmark’s first reality competition, Finding Mr. Christmas, will debut on Hallmark+ as part of the holiday lineup. Finding Mr. Christmas, hosted by Jonathan Bennett and featuring Melissa Peterman as lead judge, pits 10 handsome Hallmark hunk hopefuls as they face off in a variety of festive feats in their quest to prove why they have the most heart, talent, authenticity and charisma to be the next Hallmark superstar. The winner will make his debut this year in the Hallmark Channel original movie Happy Howlidays opposite Jessica Lowndes.
Also, in another reality series, Ready, Set, Glow!, Hallmark star Wes Brown goes around the country to spotlight spectacular holiday lights displays and the special stories and people behind them.
Highlights of the movie lineup include three new follow-ups Christmas on Cherry Lane, new four-movie franchise Unwrapping Christmas, a Pretty Little Liars reunion with Tammin Sursok and Brant Daugherty in Trivia at St. Nick’s and The Office star Angela Kinsey making her Hallmark Christmas movie debut in Confessions of a Christmas Letter, which will also feature an appearance by her Dunder Mifflin colleague Brian Baumgartner.
Read on for the full lineup.
HALLMARK CHANNEL PREMIERES
Friday, Oct. 18: ’Twas the Date Before Christmas starring Robert Buckley and Amy Groening
Saturday, Oct. 19: Holiday Crashers starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Daniella Monet, Chris McNally
Sunday, Oct. 20: Scouting for Christmas starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, Carlo Marks, Marci T. House
Friday, Oct. 25: Operation Nutcracker starring Ashley Newbroug, Christopher Russell
Saturday, Oct. 26: The Christmas Charade starring Rachel Skarsten and Corey Sevier
Sunday, Oct. 27: The 5-Year Christmas Party starring Katie Findlay and Jordan Fisher
Friday, Nov. 1: A Carol for Two starring Ginna Claire Mason, Jordan Litz, Charlotte D'amboise
Saturday, Nov. 2: Our Holiday Story starring Nikki DeLoach and Warren Christie
Sunday, Nov. 3: Holiday Mismatch starring Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick
Friday, Nov. 8: Trivia at St. Nick’s starring Tammin Sursok and Brant Daugherty
Saturday, Nov. 9: Santa Tell Me starring Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Benjamin Ayres, Christopher Russell, Kurt Szarka
Sunday, Nov. 10: 'Tis the Season to Be Irish starring Fiona Gubelmann and Eoin Macken
Friday, Nov. 15: Christmas with the Singhs starring Anuja Joshi and Ben Hollingsworth
Saturday, Nov. 16: Jingle Bell Run starring Ashley Williams and Andrew Walker
Sunday, Nov. 17: Confessions of a Christmas Letter starring Angela Kinsey and Alec Santos
Friday, Nov. 22: Christmas on Call starring Sara Canning and Ser’Darius Blain
Saturday, Nov. 23: Three Wiser Men and a Boy starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin
Sunday, Nov. 24: To Have and To Holiday starring Madeleine Arthur, Robert Bazzocchi and Eric Close
Thursday, Nov. 28: Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle starring Rachel Boston, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Tanner Novlan, Matthew James Dowden, and Max Lloyd-Jones
Friday, Nov. 29: A ’90s Christmas starring Eva Bourne, Chandler Massey and Katherine Barrell
Friday, Nov. 29: Deck the Walls starring Ashley Greene, Wes Brown and Danny Pellegrino
Saturday, Nov. 30: Believe in Christmas starring Meghan Ory and John Reardon
Saturday, Nov. 30: Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story starring Hunter King, Tyler Hynes, Ed Begley Jr., Richard Riehle, Diedrich Bader, Christine Ebersole and Megyn Price
Sunday, Dec. 1: The Christmas Quest starring Lacey Chabert and Kristoffer Polaha
Friday, Dec. 6: Private Princess Christmas starring Ali Skovbye, Derek Klena and Erica Durance
Saturday, Dec. 7: Sugarplummed starring Maggie Lawson and Janel Parrish
Sunday, Dec. 8: Leah’s Perfect Gift starring Emily Arlook, Evan Roderick and Barbara Niven
Friday, Dec. 13: Hanukkah on the Rocks starring Stacey Farber, Daren Kagasoff and Marc Summers
Saturday, Dec. 14: The Santa Class starring Kimberley Sustad and Benjamin Ayres
Sunday, Dec. 15: Following Yonder Star starring Brooke D’Orsay and John Brotherton
Saturday, Dec. 21: Happy Howlidays starring Jessica Lowndes and the to-be-announced winner of Finding Mr. Christmas
Hallmark MOVIES & MYSTERIES PREMIERES
Thursday, Oct. 24: This Time Each Year starring Alison Sweeney and Niall Matter
Thursday, Oct. 31: My Sweet Austrian Holiday starring Brittany Bristow and Will Kemp
Thursday, Nov. 7: Five Gold Rings starring Holland Roden and Nolan Gerard Funk
Thursday, Nov. 14: A Reason for the Season starring Taylor Cole and Kevin McGarry
Thursday, Nov. 21: A Novel Noel starring Julie Gonzalo and Brendan Penny
Wednesday, Nov. 27: Christmas Under the Lights starring Heather Hemmens and Marco Grazzini
Thursday, Dec. 5: A Dance in the Snow starring Erica Cerra, Mark Ghanimé, Vanessa Burghardt and Dorian Giordano
Thursday, Dec. 12: All I Need for Christmas starring Mallory Jansen and Dan Jeannotte
Thursday, Dec. 19: Trading Up Christmas starring Italia Ricci and Michael Xavier
HALLMARK+ PREMIERES
Thursday, Oct. 31: Mistletoe Murders starring Sarah Drew, Peter Mooney and Sierra Marilyn Riley
Thursday, Nov. 7: Unwrapping Christmas: Tina’s Miracle starring Natalie Hall and Alec Santos
Thursday, Nov. 14: Unwrapping Christmas: Mia’s Prince starring Kathryn Davis and Nathan Witte
Thursday, Nov. 14: Holidazed starring Dennis Haysbert, Erin Cahill, Holland Roden, Ian Harding, John C. McGinley, Lindy Booth, Loretta Devine, Lucille Soong, Nazneen Contractor, Noemi Gonzalez, Osric Chau, Rachelle Lefevre, Ser’Darius Blain and Virginia Madsen
Thursday, Nov. 21: Unwrapping Christmas: Lily’s Destiny starring Ashley Newbrough and Torrance Coombs
Thursday, Nov. 28: Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia’s Reunion starring Cindy Busby and Jake Epstein
Thursday, Dec. 5: Season’s Greetings from Cherry Lane starring Jonathan Bennett, Annabelle Bourke, Corey Cott, Sarah Dugdale, Shannon Kook and Vincent Rodriguez III
Thursday, Dec. 12: Happy Holidays from Cherry Lane starring Benjamin Ayres, Catherine Bell, James Denton, Erica Durance, Julie Gonzalo and Ryan Rottman
Thursday, Dec. 12: Ready, Set, Glow! hosted by Wes Brown
Thursday, Dec. 19: Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane starring John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, Brooke D'Orsay, Chelsea Hobbs, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Sam Page and Matt Dusk
Premiere Date to Come: Finding Mr. Christmas hosted by Jonathan Bennett
Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas kicks off Friday, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m. ET with ’Twas the Date Before Christmas.
