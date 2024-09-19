Hallmark Announces 47 New Holiday Movies in Its 2024 Lineup Starring Lacey Chabert, Angela Kinsey and More

The Countdown to Christmas will kick off on Friday, Oct. 18, with 'Twas the Date Before Christmas' starring Robert Buckley and Amy Groening

Eva Rut/2024 Hallmark Media Kristoffer Polaha and Lacey Chabert in 'The Christmas Quest'

It may technically still be summer, but Hallmark already has its sights set on The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.

Hallmark announced on Thursday, Sept. 19, that 47 new movies will be premiering across Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark+ beginning on Friday, Oct. 18, for the 15th anniversary of its Countdown to Christmas celebration. New movies will premiere every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel and every Thursday at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Mystery, as well as Wednesday at 8 p.m. during Thanksgiving week.

The lineup also includes debut of two limited holiday scripted series, Mistletoe Murders and Holidazed, that will debut on Hallmatk+.

Mistletoe Murders, based on the Audible audio series of the same name, stars Sarah Drew and Peter Mooney and follows a small-town shop owner with a secret across six episodes. Meanwhile, the eight-episode series Holidazed stars Dennis Haysbert, John C. McGinley, Loretta Devine and Virginia Madsen and explores chaos, cheer and challenges that can come with family celebrations, fueled by the sometimes-complex dynamics that don’t always create a picture-perfect holiday.

Related: Donna Kelce to Appear in a Second Hallmark Movie This Year, Christmas on Call, Set in Philadelphia (Exclusive)

Hallmark’s first reality competition, Finding Mr. Christmas, will debut on Hallmark+ as part of the holiday lineup. Finding Mr. Christmas, hosted by Jonathan Bennett and featuring Melissa Peterman as lead judge, pits 10 handsome Hallmark hunk hopefuls as they face off in a variety of festive feats in their quest to prove why they have the most heart, talent, authenticity and charisma to be the next Hallmark superstar. The winner will make his debut this year in the Hallmark Channel original movie Happy Howlidays opposite Jessica Lowndes.

Also, in another reality series, Ready, Set, Glow!, Hallmark star Wes Brown goes around the country to spotlight spectacular holiday lights displays and the special stories and people behind them.

Highlights of the movie lineup include three new follow-ups Christmas on Cherry Lane, new four-movie franchise Unwrapping Christmas, a Pretty Little Liars reunion with Tammin Sursok and Brant Daugherty in Trivia at St. Nick’s and The Office star Angela Kinsey making her Hallmark Christmas movie debut in Confessions of a Christmas Letter, which will also feature an appearance by her Dunder Mifflin colleague Brian Baumgartner.

Read on for the full lineup.

HALLMARK CHANNEL PREMIERES

Friday, Oct. 18: ’Twas the Date Before Christmas starring Robert Buckley and Amy Groening

Saturday, Oct. 19: Holiday Crashers starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Daniella Monet, Chris McNally

Sunday, Oct. 20: Scouting for Christmas starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, Carlo Marks, Marci T. House

Syd Wong/2024 Hallmark Media Tamera Mowry-Housley and Carlo Marks in 'Scouting for Christmas'

Friday, Oct. 25: Operation Nutcracker starring Ashley Newbroug, Christopher Russell



Saturday, Oct. 26: The Christmas Charade starring Rachel Skarsten and Corey Sevier

Sunday, Oct. 27: The 5-Year Christmas Party starring Katie Findlay and Jordan Fisher

Friday, Nov. 1: A Carol for Two starring Ginna Claire Mason, Jordan Litz, Charlotte D'amboise

Saturday, Nov. 2: Our Holiday Story starring Nikki DeLoach and Warren Christie

Sunday, Nov. 3: Holiday Mismatch starring Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick

Johann Wall/ 2024 Hallmark Media Hallmark's 'Christmas Crashers'

Friday, Nov. 8: Trivia at St. Nick’s starring Tammin Sursok and Brant Daugherty

Saturday, Nov. 9: Santa Tell Me starring Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Benjamin Ayres, Christopher Russell, Kurt Szarka

Sunday, Nov. 10: 'Tis the Season to Be Irish starring Fiona Gubelmann and Eoin Macken

Friday, Nov. 15: Christmas with the Singhs starring Anuja Joshi and Ben Hollingsworth

Saturday, Nov. 16: Jingle Bell Run starring Ashley Williams and Andrew Walker

Sunday, Nov. 17: Confessions of a Christmas Letter starring Angela Kinsey and Alec Santos

Friday, Nov. 22: Christmas on Call starring Sara Canning and Ser’Darius Blain

Saturday, Nov. 23: Three Wiser Men and a Boy starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin

Sunday, Nov. 24: To Have and To Holiday starring Madeleine Arthur, Robert Bazzocchi and Eric Close

Thursday, Nov. 28: Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle starring Rachel Boston, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Tanner Novlan, Matthew James Dowden, and Max Lloyd-Jones

Friday, Nov. 29: A ’90s Christmas starring Eva Bourne, Chandler Massey and Katherine Barrell

Friday, Nov. 29: Deck the Walls starring Ashley Greene, Wes Brown and Danny Pellegrino

Saturday, Nov. 30: Believe in Christmas starring Meghan Ory and John Reardon

Saturday, Nov. 30: Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story starring Hunter King, Tyler Hynes, Ed Begley Jr., Richard Riehle, Diedrich Bader, Christine Ebersole and Megyn Price

Matt Hoover/Hallmark Media Hallmark's 'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story'

Sunday, Dec. 1: The Christmas Quest starring Lacey Chabert and Kristoffer Polaha

Friday, Dec. 6: Private Princess Christmas starring Ali Skovbye, Derek Klena and Erica Durance

Saturday, Dec. 7: Sugarplummed starring Maggie Lawson and Janel Parrish

Sunday, Dec. 8: Leah’s Perfect Gift starring Emily Arlook, Evan Roderick and Barbara Niven

Friday, Dec. 13: Hanukkah on the Rocks starring Stacey Farber, Daren Kagasoff and Marc Summers

Saturday, Dec. 14: The Santa Class starring Kimberley Sustad and Benjamin Ayres

Sunday, Dec. 15: Following Yonder Star starring Brooke D’Orsay and John Brotherton

Saturday, Dec. 21: Happy Howlidays starring Jessica Lowndes and the to-be-announced winner of Finding Mr. Christmas

Hallmark MOVIES & MYSTERIES PREMIERES

Thursday, Oct. 24: This Time Each Year starring Alison Sweeney and Niall Matter

Thursday, Oct. 31: My Sweet Austrian Holiday starring Brittany Bristow and Will Kemp

Thursday, Nov. 7: Five Gold Rings starring Holland Roden and Nolan Gerard Funk



Thursday, Nov. 14: A Reason for the Season starring Taylor Cole and Kevin McGarry

Thursday, Nov. 21: A Novel Noel starring Julie Gonzalo and Brendan Penny

Wednesday, Nov. 27: Christmas Under the Lights starring Heather Hemmens and Marco Grazzini

Related: Hallmark Announces 40 New Christmas Movies and Finding Mr. Christmas Competition to Name the Next Holiday Hunk

Thursday, Dec. 5: A Dance in the Snow starring Erica Cerra, Mark Ghanimé, Vanessa Burghardt and Dorian Giordano

Thursday, Dec. 12: All I Need for Christmas starring Mallory Jansen and Dan Jeannotte

Thursday, Dec. 19: Trading Up Christmas starring Italia Ricci and Michael Xavier

HALLMARK+ PREMIERES

Thursday, Oct. 31: Mistletoe Murders starring Sarah Drew, Peter Mooney and Sierra Marilyn Riley

Thursday, Nov. 7: Unwrapping Christmas: Tina’s Miracle starring Natalie Hall and Alec Santos



Thursday, Nov. 14: Unwrapping Christmas: Mia’s Prince starring Kathryn Davis and Nathan Witte

Thursday, Nov. 14: Holidazed starring Dennis Haysbert, Erin Cahill, Holland Roden, Ian Harding, John C. McGinley, Lindy Booth, Loretta Devine, Lucille Soong, Nazneen Contractor, Noemi Gonzalez, Osric Chau, Rachelle Lefevre, Ser’Darius Blain and Virginia Madsen



Thursday, Nov. 21: Unwrapping Christmas: Lily’s Destiny starring Ashley Newbrough and Torrance Coombs



Thursday, Nov. 28: Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia’s Reunion starring Cindy Busby and Jake Epstein



Jeff Weddell/2024 Hallmark Media Hallmark's 'Seasons Greeting From Cherry Lane'

Thursday, Dec. 5: Season’s Greetings from Cherry Lane starring Jonathan Bennett, Annabelle Bourke, Corey Cott, Sarah Dugdale, Shannon Kook and Vincent Rodriguez III

Thursday, Dec. 12: Happy Holidays from Cherry Lane starring Benjamin Ayres, Catherine Bell, James Denton, Erica Durance, Julie Gonzalo and Ryan Rottman

Thursday, Dec. 12: Ready, Set, Glow! hosted by Wes Brown

Related: Jonathan Bennett Says The Groomsmen Trilogy Will Have Gay Wedding as 'Lead Storyline': 'Huge Move' (Exclusive)

Thursday, Dec. 19: Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane starring John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, Brooke D'Orsay, Chelsea Hobbs, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Sam Page and Matt Dusk



Premiere Date to Come: Finding Mr. Christmas hosted by Jonathan Bennett



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas kicks off Friday, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m. ET with ’Twas the Date Before Christmas.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.