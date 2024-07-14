Hallmark Fans Say They Had to Do a "Double Take" After Seeing the Promo for Erin Krakow's New Movie

It's official — Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing are back together once again!

More than three months after it was announced that the former When Calls the Heart co-stars were starring in the film Santa Tell Me, Hallmark gave fans a first-look at the movie that will be part of the network's 2024 "Countdown to Christmas" event.

Posting a 30-second promo for the project on Instagram, folks got to see Erin and Daniel in action more than six years after they last appeared on-screen together. What's more, it looks like sparks are flying for their characters.

"Did you miss the preview of @erinkrakow and @daniellissing in #SantaTellMe?" read the official caption on June 23. "Catch it here and don't forget to watch the movie when it premieres later this holiday season!"

As soon as fans saw Hallmark delivered a sneak peek at what's to come with Erin and Daniel's new movie, they rushed to the comments to voice their excitement.

"Wait what?! Elizabeth and Jack?! In a hallmark movie?? Omggggggggg yessssss," one person wrote. "Omg … so excited they are together again and can’t wait to see this movie 🥰🥰🥰," another cheered. "The dynamic duo back again ❤️🙌🙌," a different follower added. "I did a double take tonight and had to rewind," one even joked.

As fans remember, Erin and Daniel played Elizabeth Thatcher and Jack Thornton for the first five seasons of When Calls the Heart. The characters became a couple and later married, before Jack was killed off amid a mountie accident at the end of season 5. Santa Tell Me marks the first time they've shared the screen since then, and the initial announcement came out in February, Erin disclosed her thrill to work with Daniel again.

"I’m so happy to be working alongside my dear friend @daniellissing on @hallmarkchannel’s Christmas movie #SantaTellMe!!! 🎅🏼❤️🎬," she wrote at the time as she posted a behind-the-scenes look of the duo on Instagram.

