Hallmark Fans, the Network Revealed the Official Launch Date of Hallmark+

Attention, Hallmark fans: we have some major news to share with you, and it's going to change the way you watch the network's programming.



The hit TV channel is famous for producing heartwarming movies and beloved shows like When Calls the Heart and The Way Home. While most of the programs can currently be found on either Hallmark or its sister channel Hallmark Mystery, the network is about to create a whole new way for fans to engage with everything Hallmark.

As Deadline reported on July 11, Hallmark announced the launch of an exclusive streaming service. Aptly titled Hallmark+, the platform will launch this September and offer both previous programming and tons of new content exclusively for Hallmark Plus subscribers.

So, what exactly is Hallmark+, and what can you expect from it? Well, we have the answers — and it's information you're going to want to pay attention to:

What is Hallmark+?

The same day Deadline revealed the news of Hallmark+, the network's social team confirmed the latest venture on Instagram.



"#BreakingNews!" the network's social team wrote. "#HallmarkPlus is an all new streaming service & membership program coming this September with the best of @hallmark all in one place including new exclusive movies & series, special offers, benefits and surprises! Keep following @hallmarkmoviesnow for more updates!"

When fans learned Hallmark was expanding their offerings with a streaming service and membership program, they were of course thrilled by the prospect.

"Literally cannot wait. Signing up immediately when it’s available!!!" one person reacted. "Can’t wait to subscribe!" another exclaimed. "I’m so looking forward to seeing this channel. Absolutely love that there will be a variety of different creative content available to watch!!!" a different follower added.

Is Hallmark+ replacing Hallmark Movies Now?

As for whether Hallmark+ and Hallmark Movies Now are the same, folks are correct in their assumption. Variety reported that Hallmark Movies Now will be rebranded with the new streaming service, and it will "incorporate ad-free viewing with retail and product benefits."

Is there a Hallmark+ release date?

Mark your calendars, folks, because Hallmark+ will be available starting Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

According to People, the network's all-new streaming site will also feature a number of new projects that will be exclusively available on Hallmark+.

On the day of Hallmark+'s launch, viewers can dive into new shows with the upcoming drama The Chicken Sisters and the reality series Celebrations With Lacey Chabert. Both series will debut that day, and then new episodes will air every Thursday starting September 12.

As for other projects in the works, the Love on the Danube movie trilogy will air three new films over the course of three weeks, starting September 10. Two movie mysteries from Jodie Sweetin's The Jane Mysteries will also air new installments, with the first (titled The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription) premiering on September 10.

Additionally, Hallmark is expanding into the world of competition shows with Finding Mr. Christmas, hosted by Jonathan Bennett. Additionally, Jonathan will star in a new movie trilogy called The Groomsmen, alongside Tyler Hynes and B.J. Britt.

How much will Hallmark+ cost?

Hallmark is already detailing how much it will cost viewers to tap into the streaming site. Folks can subscribe to Hallmark+'s plans that start at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. The membership will also include benefits and rewards for the entire brand, like a $5 coupon for Hallmark's Gold Crown Store every month, an unlimited amount of eCards, shopping rewards and exclusive gifts.



Well, sign us up!

You Might Also Like