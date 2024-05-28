Hallmark Show Actress Falls Five Stories From Hospital Balcony

Actor Mamie Laverock, who has starred in Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart and This Means War fell five stories from a Canadian hospital balcony on Sunday, her family revealed.

The actor, who plays Rosaleen Sullivan in When Calls the Heart, was admitted into a Winnipeg hospital on May 11 after an unspecified, life-threatening medical emergency. She was then moved to a hospital in Vancouver, according to a GoFundMe created by her parents Nicole and Rob Compton.

On Tuesday, the family updated the page, informing fans and donors that Laverock had been in the intensive care unit for two weeks and was being “escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway” on May 26 when she suddenly sustained the fall.

“She sustained life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries and is currently on life support,” the family wrote on the GoFundMe.

“We are all devastated [and] in shock at this intensely difficult time. With love and deep gratitude,” the family concluded the update.

In a statement to Variety, Hallmark Media said, “We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie. As a beloved member of our When Calls the Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time.”

Donors have raised $15,216 of the family’s $25,000 goal so far.

“I just wanted to let you know that I’m praying for Mamie here in the USA,” one donor wrote to the family. “May God spare her life so that she can finish what God has for her to do!”

