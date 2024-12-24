Hallmark Star John Reardon Reveals Tonsil Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Has Been a Long Road’

The actor, 49, said that he had his first night out after recovering from tonsil cancer

John Reardon revealed that he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

On Dec. 24, the Hallmark actor, 49, posted two photos on Instagram while sharing the health news. The post included a photo of the star sitting in a hospital bed with his eyes closed as he thanked those who stood by his side while battling the disease.

“Last night was my first night out after my recovery from tonsil cancer. Has been a long road between these two pictures and the difference is from the love and support I received from my people in my life,” he wrote in the caption. “My amazing partner @officialmeghanory for taking on our whole world to help me get better. My brave kids who inspired me.”

“My Dad who took me for a walk everyday even when it was hard for me to get out of bed - and I’m sure hard for him to see his son in pain,” he continued. “My Mom @ocean__cottage who made me soups and ginger honey tea and green juices so I could get calories into my body. My sister and brother @dr_laura_reardon @marcreardon81 who helped with the kids and the challenges of life when I couldn’t.”

johnny_reardon_/Instagram John Reardon

Reardon also praised the support he received from his in-laws, nanny and neighbors who sent the family food, love and kind messages throughout his cancer journey.

“Also all the amazing doctors, nurses, technicians, hospital workers, psychologists you are all my heroes and I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he added. “Kindness is an under appreciated quality in people. We should never under value it.”

“Celebrate it and distribute it as much as possible. It is free and life changing,” the actor said. “Happy Holidays 🫶🏻”

Archuleta/FilmMagic John Reardon

Reardon’s wife and fellow Hallmark star Meghan Ory later reposted the photo onto her Instagram Stories alongside a sweet note.

“This man inspires me every day with his strength, his kindness and love that didn’t falter once even when he was in insane pain,” she wrote. “You are my hero.”

“So proud of you @johnny_reardon_” she added. “And #cancerfree I love you love you love you.”

