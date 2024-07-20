Hallmark's Tyler Hynes and Hunter King Left These Notes in Travis Kelce’s Locker at His Mom Donna’s Urging (Exclusive)

Hynes and King star in Hallmark movie ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,’ which features Donna Kelce

Phillip Faraone/Getty (2); Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Tyler Hynes; Hunter King; Travis Kelce

Tyler Hynes and Hunter King sent words of encouragement Travis Kelce’s way!

Hynes, 38, who is promoting his upcoming Hallmark movie Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, shared in an Instagram post on Thursday, July 18, that he sneaked “a note into Trav’s locker” after being nudged by the NFL player’s mom, Donna Kelce, who also appears in the movie.

The actor reveals in an interview with PEOPLE that after the Kelce matriarch “asked” him to write the note, he opted to jot down song lyrics he thought the Kansas City Chiefs tight end might appreciate.

“I wrote the lyrics to 'Friends in Low Places' [by Garth Brooks] because he sang it at the [Super Bowl] parade that I was at, and I said, 'Don't ever change,’ ” he says, recalling when Travis sang the 1990 song this year.

Related: Patrick Mahomes Helps Travis Kelce Sing 'Friends in Low Places' at Super Bowl Parade

“That's what you wrote?,” his costar King, 30, then asks, to which Hynes replies, “Yeah. What did you write?”

“I wrote something like, 'Thanks for letting us steal your field and your mom,' ” King reveals. Hynes responds, “I love that.”

In Holiday Touchdown, King stars as Chiefs superfan Alana, who vies to win the team's Fan of the Year contest, while Hynes plays Derrick, the Chiefs' director of fan engagement who determines Alana's level of dedication — as he unexpectedly falls for Alana in the process.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Donna, 71, plays the manager of Kansas City BBQ restaurant Norma & Nic’s in the love story.

“She's a sweetheart,” King says of Donna. “She's lovely and I loved having her on set. She was so fun to talk to.”

Related: Donna Kelce's Best Moments with Her Sons Jason and Travis Kelce

Hallmark previously revealed that Donna would be appearing in the movie with a fun video in which King and Hynes introduce themselves before separating and revealing Donna, who wore a No. 87 jersey in honor of Travis.

"Hi, I'm Donna Kelce and I'm in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story," she said before King chimed in with, "On this Countdown To Christmas." Hynes concluded, "Only on Hallmark Channel."

This marks the second time Hynes, who is Canadian, has partnered with the Chiefs. The Three Wise Men and a Baby star previously appeared alongside Janel Parrish and Donna in a promo for the NFL team earlier this year.

The film will also feature several Chiefs figures, including head coach Andy Reid, CEO Clark Hunt's daughters, Ava and Gracie Hunt, and players Trey Smith, Mecole Hardman, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and George Karlaftis.

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story will premiere on the Hallmark Channel during its Countdown to Christmas programming event later this year.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.