“Halloween Baking Championship” Stars Show Off Their Over-the-Top Costumes from the New Season (Exclusive)

Check out judges Carla Hall, Zac Young and Stephanie Boswell’s intricate costumes from the new season of ‘Halloween Baking Championship’

Nick Agro/Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. 'Halloween Baking Championship' judges dress to impress in season 10 costumes

The Halloween Baking Championship stars are cooking up some scary-good costumes this season.

Experienced bakers Carla Hall, Zac Young and Stephanie Boswell swap their aprons for over-the-top Halloween costumes as judges on the annual Food Network series. In each episode, the celebrity chefs are decked out in extravagant costumes and makeup, and PEOPLE has a closer look at the intricate outfits.

Hall pulled out all the stops for the premiere as a “Brainy Steampunk Scientist.” She wore a blood-splattered scientist coat and carried a saw. Most notably, she had a brain sticking out the top of her head full of metal rods.

Nick Agro/Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Carla Hall dressed as a mad scientist in the first episode of season 10

Young dressed as a bubbling beaker in a neon green get-up adorned with plastic bubbles. Meanwhile, Boswell looked like she had felt the effects of an experiment gone awry in a slime-covered red jumpsuit and safety goggles.

For the second episode of season 10, all of the Food Network stars took inspiration from Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice for three, striped and gothic looks. (And the contestants made black and white desserts, of course.)

The costumes merged the aesthetic of Tim Burton’s sequel with pastry-inspired details — Boswell paired her black and white dress with rows of macaroons, Hall had pieces of a mixer lodged into her cheeks and Young had sprinkles coming out of his face.

Young kept up the scares in another episode when he turned a cute animal into a nightmarish outfit. In episode three, he paired a bunny suit with bloody face makeup. The costume perfectly captured the second challenge for the bakers that episode: "transform adorable into deplorable."

Rob Pryce/Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Zac Young

In the fifth episode (airing Oct. 14) Boswell looks to the Wizard of Oz for inspiration on her costume.

Dressed as a “Tornado Witch,” the judge is adorned in dark cloud-like pieces on her head and attached to her body. Cars, tractors, horses and other figurines are mixed up in the clouds for her windswept outfit.

Plus, Young dresses as one of the animals caught in Boswell’s path — a flying cow.

The show, which is hosted by John Henson, challenges contestants to concoct Halloween-inspired bakes for a $25,000 prize. Each episode has a specific gory theme that requires the bakers to cook up items that are just as spooky as they are delicious.

Halloween Baking Championship airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network.

