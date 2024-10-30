Halloween clown 'attacked with medical device'

A worker dressed as a clown has been taken to hospital after reportedly being attacked with a "medical device" at a Halloween event.

The incident happened on Monday at the Ffear Fforest event at Zip World, in Betws-y-Coed, Conwy county - dubbed "north Wales' ultimate scare fest" by organisers.

Zip World said the staff member came into contact with a "potentially dangerous medical device" but declined to comment on claims that it was a needle.

North Wales Police said it was called to report of an assault at the site on Monday evening.

The force added that enquiries are ongoing and that "there is no risk to the wider public".

Event organisers said the staff member was taken to hospital to be checked over and has since been released.

A Zip World spokesperson said: "The member of staff was dressed in fancy dress as a clown and part of Zip World’s entertainment team.

"They were discharged from hospital last night."

They added that security measures at the site - which was closed while police investigated but has now reopened - had been increased and that the firm was working with police.

Attendees have told the BBC that they were were left waiting in the dark following the alleged assault and that police spent more than two hours searching every vehicle.

“There were a lot of people asking questions and a lot of crying," said one woman, who did not want to identified.

“The music was turned off and we were told to go back to our cars.

“We waited in the car park for more than two hours while police searched every vehicle.

"No-one was allowed to leave, people were getting frustrated and there was a lot of beeping.

"There were teenagers standing around waiting for their parents to pick them up, they were cold and shivering."

She and another customer, who paid about £30 a ticket, do not know if they will be refunded.