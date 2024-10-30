Halloween dispersal order enforced in town

The dispersal order will last from 31 October to 2 November [Google]

A dispersal order is being enforced in a town over the Halloween period in a bid to prevent anti-social and nuisance behaviour.

Essex Police said the “proactive” order would run in Witham from 31 October to 2 November.

It covers the whole town, which includes Newlands Street, Powers Hall End and Rickstones Road, and gives officers enhanced powers to disperse any groups they believe could be set to cause trouble.

Insp Phil Jackson said: “We will robustly respond to reports of disorder throughout this period.”

'Preventative measure'

The order has been described as a “preventative measure” after the force said it had been made aware of reports of anti-social behaviour in the town.

Insp Jackson said it would allow “the law-abiding majority of the public” to enjoy Halloween and Guy Fawkes evenings.

“We will have officers across the town, and this order gives them the power to disperse any groups behaving anti-socially or disorderly in the town," he added.

“Our officers will also be visiting local shops and businesses to make sure items often used in disorder, such as fireworks and eggs, are being sold responsibly.”

The dispersal order will start at 12:00 GMT on Thursday and expire at 06:00 on 2 November.

The dispersal order covers the whole of the town of Witham [Essex Police]

