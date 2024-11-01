Halloween party shooting in Denver suburb leaves 3 dead and 3 injured

Police in Colorado were searching for suspects Friday after an overnight shooting at a Halloween party left three people dead and left three others injured, officials said.

Just after midnight on Friday, police responded to a report of shots fired at a house in Northglenn, a suburb of Denver. At the scene, officers learned gunfire had erupted during a large house party.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and five people suffering gunshot wounds were taken to area hospitals, the Northglenn Police Department said in a statement on social media. Two people were later pronounced dead.

"Currently, there are no suspects in custody," the department said. "Officers remain on scene and there are no known threats to the public."

In a statement, the police department said the names of the victims will not be released until the victims' families are notified.

The incident prompted a temporary shelter-in-place order for the surrounding area.

Elsewhere, two people were killed and six were injured in an overnight shooting in downtown Orlando, where tens-of-thousands of people in costumes were celebrating Halloween.

This year, there have been at least 440 mass shootings in the U.S., according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that defines mass shootings as incidents involving four or more victims.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Halloween party shooting in Denver suburb leaves 3 dead