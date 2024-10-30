Mixed bag for Halloween: record heat for some, cold snap (with snow) for others

Mixed bag for Halloween: record heat for some, cold snap (with snow) for others

Halloween night will likely bring a chill down people's spines in parts of Western Canada, whereas some in Eastern Canada could see record high temperatures along with a slight chance of rain in southern Ontario.

Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia could all challenge some records to see their warmest Halloween's on record.

There might have to be some additional layers added to some costumes across the Prairies as the cold sets in just time for some tasty treats.

Western Canada: Mostly dry, but cool

British Columbia will see some dry conditions on Halloween, especially in the interior, along with some double-digit temperatures along the coast, and single digits inland.

Trick-or-treaters in the Prairie provinces won't need a raincoat like those in Ontario, but a jacket or a sweater might be needed underneath the costume. Central Alberta could see temperatures below zero, and those in southern Alberta will see temperatures between 5 and 10°C.

Those in southern Manitoba will see temperatures around -5 degrees, so be sure to dress warmly while hunting for treats.

Screenshot (88)

Eastern Canada: Warm temperatures with a chance of soggy sweets

A low pressure system tracking over the Great Lakes could spell trouble for trick-or-treaters across southern Ontario and Quebec in the evening.

Rain in northern Ontario will be plentiful throughout the day, with the potential for snow to impact Halloween festivities at night in places like Wawa and Timmins.

DON'T MISS: Southern Ontario dresses up as July this Halloween, but snow hits the north

The forecast is quite tricky in southern Ontario, as daytime temperatures will be in the 20s for much of the region, however, a cold front pushing in will bring rain in the evening, potentially impacting the trick-or-treating plans.

Cities like Toronto, London, Ottawa, and Sudbury could see their warmest Halloween's on record!

Ontario Halloween Temps

There is a higher chance of showers along the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron shorelines, along with showers sweeping across the Greater Toronto Area at night. Trick-or-treaters may need to add an umbrella to their costume to get through the night.

Montreal and cities along the St. Lawrence are also forecast to see their warmest Halloween's on record with temperatures in the low 20s. Think about heading out for candy earlier in the evening, as those who leave it later in the night are at risk of getting their costume wet.

Maritime Halloween Temps

Things will remain dry in the Maritimes as some locations are also ramping up to see their warmest Halloween on record. Central Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have the highest chance of seeing record-breaking temperatures.

Newfoundland will see typical temperatures for trick-or-treating between 7 and 11 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers, so waterproofing the costume may be required.

Follow The Weather Network on X, and share your Halloween photos with us using #ScareYourWeather.