“Halloweentown'”s“ ”Kimberly J. Brown on Her Favorite Part of Married Life with Disney Costar Daniel Kountz (Exclusive)

The couple first met while filming Disney Channel's 'Halloweentown II' in 2001 but didn't begin dating until over a decade later

Unique Nicole/Getty Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz

Kimberly J. Brown is enjoying newlywed life with husband Daniel Kountz.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE on the 90s Con Florida pink carpet, the Halloweentown alum, 39, opens up about one exciting adjustment she and her husband were able to make once they said "I do."

"We've really enjoyed being able to use the words husband and wife as often as possible," she says with a smile. "We cheated and we snuck a few in there before we actually got married. We would reference each other as husband and wife here and there."

Araya Doheny/Shutterstock Kimberly J Brown and Daniel Kountz at 90s Con

Now that rings are on and paperwork has been filed, Brown admits, "Now it feels even more special and validated to get to call each other that and we've really enjoyed that part for sure."

Brown and Kountz first met while working on Disney Channel's 2001 film Halloweentown II, before sparking a romance years later. Though she and Kountz "got along great" on set, the actress told PEOPLE in May that there were "never any romantic discussions, thoughts or feelings at that time."

"We were strictly professional," Kountz added.

Kimberly J. Brown/Instagram Daniel Kountz and Kimberly J Brown

After filming wrapped, the two remained friends, mostly keeping in touch via social media. They reconnected again in 2016 when Brown contacted her former costar about a YouTube project she was working on. Eventually the two met up at a bar where they saw each other for the first time in over a decade and began "catching feelings" as sparks flew.

Nearly two years after they got engaged in June 2022, the couple stood in front of 92 of their closest friends and family at the Spanish Hills Club in Camarillo, Calif. and got married on Friday, April 19.

Like Brown, Kountz previously told PEOPLE that he was most excited to finally be able to call Brown his wife.

"I'm like, 'Oh, yeah, that's my wife. That's my wife there. Here's this ring right here. I thee wed.' I'm very excited about that," he said of Brown, whom he described as "the best friend and wife someone could have."

He added, "[I love] her determination when she has an idea — she acts on it and does it and takes care of it. She's like a force of nature, I'll say that."

As for Brown, the actress said she fell in love with Kountz's heart and patient, caring nature. "He always holds space for me, no matter what. That kind of unconditional love and caring still astounds me," she explained. "He is my favorite person to sit on the couch with at the end of the day and just chat about things. We just genuinely love spending time together."

While Brown caught up with PEOPLE at 90s Con Florida, she also opened up about the possibility of her and her husband reviving their Halloweentown characters Marnie and Kal one day.

"I mean, the, the fans asked me about it literally every day and they always constantly remind us that Kal, in the second one, said that he would be back and he never came back," she says of Kountz's character in Halloweentown II.

"Fans always ask about that," she continues. "So, yes, I think there's a lot of different possibilities. I would say Marnie loved being in a leadership position in Halloweentown and had ideas, so you know, should be the mayor now or running for mayor. The possibilities are endless."

90s Con Florida is occurring through Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.



