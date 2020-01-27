Halsey Addressed Her Grammys 2020 Snub

Grammys 2020 happened on Sunday night, and while many celebs we love right now were present — Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and beyond — there was one noticeable absence: Halsey.

As we now know, the "Without Me" singer opted to skip music's biggest night. Just a few days before, Halsey opened up in an interview with the hosts of U.K. radio show Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp about a variety of things, including her new album and her Grammy nomination snub. She didn't specifically link the snub to her planned absence at the time of the interview, but it could certainly shed light on why she didn't attend the ceremony. When the topic of her incredible 2019 success came up, Halsey got candid about her feelings on the surprise snub by the Recording Academy when the nominations were announced.

"Yeah, I was a little surprised," she began, continuing, "I try not to really get my hopes up about stuff like that mostly because, it's like, I'm not really thinking about it that much. But this one was the year where I was like, 'Okay, this song's pretty big, you know, it's up there. It's the number one song on the radio here.' So, I was like, 'Maybe I stand a chance,' because it came from my heart and it wasn't a throwaway song by any means. But the Academy decided it wasn't my year and that's okay. I'm sure it'll happen with the record I'm least expecting it to happen with, so I've learned to expect the unexpected."

With fans diving into her latest album, Manic, and Halsey popping up on the Birds of Prey soundtrack, 2020 is just getting started for the singer. Even though she was passed over in the Grammy nominations this year, it's entirely possible she will gain enough of a foothold with this year's music releases to get the institution's attention for the 2021 ceremony.

Check out Halsey's entire Capital Breakfast interview below:

