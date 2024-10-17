Halsey Breaks Silence on Liam Payne's Death as 'Fellow Artist and Fan' of One Direction: 'It Hurts Deeply'

The pop star shared a tribute to the late One Direction alum on Tumblr following his death at 31 on Wednesday, Oct. 16

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage Halsey; Liam Payne

Halsey has broken their silence on the death of Liam Payne.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, one day after the One Direction alum died at 31, the "Lonely Is the Muse" singer, 30, shared a tribute to the late musician on Tumblr.

"i loved one direction with an all-consuming force when i was younger," Halsey wrote. "it hurts deeply to mourn someone you were a massive fan of as teenager, and became a peer of as an adult."

Related: Liam Payne's Former School Says Community Is 'Deeply Saddened' Over Death: 'His Contributions Will Be Remembered'

She continued: "i know people change and grief is unsure or complicated when it’s attached to a fond memory or the feeling a person gave you and not tangibly the person themself. i can see many of you on here are struggling with that right now and i understand."

Halsey then recalled purchasing a home that Payne previously owned a few years ago — a $10.2 million estate in Calabasas, Calif., per Architectural Digest.

"there were rumors the house was haunted. He assured me it was not, and i believed him. because i know the ghosts that haunt us aren’t tethered to buildings. They live in parts of us that are harder to reach and they go wherever we do," they added.

"as a parent, a fellow artist, and a fan, i simply cannot fathom this untimely loss. my heart goes out to his family, friends, and the fans. 💔" Halsey concluded.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Liam Payne in January 2018

Related: One Direction's Former Touring Bandmates and Others Close to the Group Pay Tribute to Liam Payne After His Death

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, Policía Federal Argentina confirmed to PEOPLE that Payne was pronounced dead after falling multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Argentine news channel TN was first to report the news.

In a statement translated from Spanish, Alberto Crescenti (the head of SAME, Buenos Aires' public emergency medical services system) told TN that Payne fell into the hotel’s internal courtyard.

According to a preliminary autopsy report, the "Teardrops" performer died from multiple injuries and "internal and external" hemorrhages after falling from his hotel balcony.

The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Payne died from multiple injuries and "internal and external" hemorrhages.

The coroners also confirmed to PEOPLE that 25 injuries in the autopsy were "compatible with those caused by a fall from a height" and noted that "the head injuries were sufficient to cause death," while the "internal and external hemorrhages" of the skull, thorax, abdomen and limbs contributed to Payne's death.

Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son Bear Grey, with his ex, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.