Halsey confirms lupus diagnosis

The singer had hinted at a diagnosis in a social media post earlier this week, but has now confirmed the illness. "In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE (systemic lupus erythematosus, the more technical name for lupus) and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder," she wrote on Instagram. "Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life. After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors.