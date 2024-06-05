Halsey confirmed she’s been dealing with Lupus and a rare lymphoma disorder after hinting at her recent health issues.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the “MaXXXine” actress revealed “in 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.”

The update came after Halsey posted to her account Tuesday, “Long story short, I’m lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album. It begins with ‘The End.’ Out now.”

Speculation began when the singer tagged the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in her initial post. She then shared more about her diagnoses on Wednesday.

“Thank you guys for the unbelievable amount of love for ‘The End’ and the support you’ve shown me since its release,” Halsey wrote Wednesday. “I realize everyone is catching up with news I’ve held in for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share. You’ve all been so kind so I want to share a bit more.”

Halsey further confirmed that both conditions are either being managed or are in remission, however, she will likely have both “for the duration of my life.”

“After two years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to,” the “End” singer concluded. “I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all. Singing and screaming my heart out.”

Tuesday’s post – which also included the album and song announcement – featured a handful of videos showcasing Halsey’s philosophy going forward.

“I told myself I’m going to give myself two more years to be sick,” she said. “At 30, I’m having a rebirth and I’m not going to be sick and I’m going to look super-hot and have lots of energy and I’m just going to get to redo my 20s in my 30s.”

The post Halsey Details Life With Lupus, Rare Lymphoma Disorder: Feeling Better and ‘More Grateful Than Ever’ appeared first on TheWrap.