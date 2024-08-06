Halsey opens up about experiencing a miscarriage before a show

During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of the SHE MD podcast, the singer, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, reflected on suffering a miscarriage when she was 20. Halsey, 29, told co-hosts Mary Alice Haney and Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, "I miscarried during a concert. I started miscarrying before the show." "And I was in a really tough position because it was really early on in my career and there was a lot attached to the show." Halsey, real name Ashley Frangipane, explained that they didn't want to disappoint their fans by cancelling the show.