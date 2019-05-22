Halsey paid a fan's $250 speeding ticket for this excellent reason

Halsey recently Venmo-ed a fan $250 to cover a speeding ticket—and she had a solid reason. Read on to learn why she helped this fan out.

Getting a speeding ticket can ruin your entire day. There’s the stress of getting pulled over, followed by having to pay the actual ticket itself—and those aren’t cheap. But Halsey recently made one fan’s day just a little bit better by paying her speeding ticket fine.

On May 16th, the singer released a new single, “Nightmare,” along with an accompanying music video. The track is definitely a banger, especially if you need to let off some steam. And one Twitter user named Francesca recently admitted that she was jamming out so hard, she got a speeding ticket.

“Driving home from Penn State I got pulled over/given a ticket for the first time ever and when asked why I was going 99 in a 70 I was ~dangerously~ close to admitting I was bangin out to @halsey’s new song Nightmare,” she tweeted on May 21st.

Confession:



Driving home from Penn State I got pulled over/given a ticket for the first time ever and when asked why I was going 99 in a 70 I was ~dangerously~ close to admitting I was bangin out to @halsey’s new song Nightmare🤷🏻‍♀️🙃 pic.twitter.com/nZrTq139Yj



— francesca (@_fran_cesca) May 21, 2019

Granted, this would make for an entertaining story on its own. But things only got more interesting when Halsey noticed the tweet.

The singer retweeted the story to ask for the user’s Venmo handle and caution her to “DRIVE SAFELY PLEASE!!!”

What’s your Venmo. I’ll pay your ticket. DRIVE SAFELY PLEASE!!!! https://t.co/rZJxRXb7Nj — h (@halsey) May 21, 2019

Halsey, it turns out, is a woman of her word. A little more than an hour later, Francesca shared a screenshot of her Venmo account, into which $250 had been deposited. A note reading, “Drive SAFELY!!!!!!” accompanied the funds.

So this happened and I’ve never been more grateful or felt less deserving😭😂😻❤️ @halsey you are unreal👊 pic.twitter.com/l087BaHn44 — francesca (@_fran_cesca) May 21, 2019

All’s well that ends well. Of course, speeding is dangerous, and we don’t recommend trying to duplicate this fan’s stroke of luck. But this story shows that Halsey will do just about anything for her fans, and we love her for it.